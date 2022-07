Comedian Frankie Pace appears at Nugget Event Center. Bonkerz Comedy Productions brings Frankie Pace to the Pahrump Nugget Event Center. “He is not just a comedian, he is an artist. Frankie’s looks are deceiving. He appears to be an everyday guy until he goes up on stage and jumps into his world. He actually makes you think he’s the character he’s portraying, whether it’s a woman, a drunk or any character at all.” Frankie has appeared on such TV shows as the Joan Rivers Show, the Show Time Apollo Comedy Hour, Comic Strip Live, Comedy Tonight, Make Me Laugh, Tough Crowd, the Tonight Show with Jimmy Fallon, the Sopranos and Saturday Night Live. Limited seating available. Show Starts at 6 p.m. – Doors open at 5 p.m. 775-751-6500.

PAHRUMP, NV ・ 20 HOURS AGO