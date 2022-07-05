ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sioux City, IA

WATCH NOW: Fourth of July firework debris litters Chris Larsen Park

Sioux City Journal
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleDebris from Fourth of July fireworks is shown near...

siouxcityjournal.com

Sioux City Journal

MINI: Another wonderful Saturday in the Park

Another wonderful Saturday In The Park...and proof positive that SITP provides energy and soul to Sioux City. --Greg Grupp, Spirit Lake, Iowa. Opinions expressed in the Mini Editorial are those of the writer and do not necessarily reflect the views of The Journal.
SIOUX CITY, IA
Sioux City Journal

Volunteers all aboard effort to preserve historic Correctionville train depot

CORRECTIONVILLE, Iowa -- For years, a major piece of Correctionville's railroad history was right under everyone's noses, but hardly anyone knew it. Years ago, after the Illinois Central Railroad ceased operating the branch line that once passed through town, the freight depot was moved from Fifth and Birch streets to a nearby property, where the owners utilized it as a donkey barn. The building stood in plain sight, but far enough off the street that it was hard to tell it was anything but a barn. The Correctionville sign on the side faded over time, making it harder to recognize the building's history from a distance.
CORRECTIONVILLE, IA
KCAU 9 News

Multiple Siouxland roads to close Monday

SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) — Multiple roads in Siouxland will be closing starting Monday. A major northside connector to the Highway 75 bypass will be closing Monday morning. Crews are working to expand the intersection of 28th Street and Outer Drive in preparation for the new jail and law center that will be going up on 28th Street.
SIOUX CITY, IA
Sioux City Journal

U.S. 20 lane closures scheduled between Sioux City, Lawton

SIOUX CITY -- Lane closures on U.S. Highway 20 between Sioux City and Lawton are scheduled to begin Monday, when workers begin a hot-mix asphalt resurfacing project. The closures will be in effect until Sept. 7, the Iowa Department of Transportation said. Both eastbound and westbound lanes will be affected.
SIOUX CITY, IA
Sioux City Journal

MINI: Litter left behind after shooting off fireworks

Are all of you who discharged fireworks in town on Monday night going to retrieve all the litter that you strewed about your neighbors lawns? -- Duane Brown, Sioux City. Opinions expressed in the Mini Editorial are those of the writer and do not necessarily reflect the views of The Journal.
SIOUX CITY, IA
1011now.com

Treehouse B&B in South Sioux City draws visitors from all 50 states

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - There are many unique bed and breakfast options in the state. We found another one you’ll want to try in South Sioux City. Darwin Knecht is the creator of a tree house bed and breakfast in the community. The official title of this destination is “The Kottage Knechtion Tree House Bed and Breakfast”. He says it all started with a TV show.
SOUTH SIOUX CITY, NE
Radio Iowa

Three northwest Iowa counties are in extreme drought

The latest U.S. Drought Monitor shows dry conditions persist and, in some cases, are worsening in parts of the state. The weekly report shows most of Plymouth County and parts of Cherokee and Woodbury Counties are in extreme drought. Much of northwest Iowa is classified as in severe or moderate drought or abnormally dry.
IOWA STATE
kscj.com

MUSEUM CAR SHOW SET FOR SUNDAY

DOZENS OF CLASSIC AND ANTIQUE MOTOR VEHICLES WILL BE ON DISPLAY THIS SUNDAY AFTERNOON FROM 11 TO 3 ON THE CITY’S RIVERFRONT. STEVE HANSEN, DIRECTOR OF THE SIOUX CITY PUBLIC MUSEUM, SAYS IT’S TIME FOR THE MUSEUM AND HISTORICAL ASSOCIATION’S ANNUAL ANTIQUE & CLASSIC CAR SHOW:. CARSHOW...
SIOUX CITY, IA
nwestiowa.com

Air Guard pilot returns to Sioux Center

SIOUX CENTER—It’s good to be home. That’s the sentiment from Andrew Ter Haar following about two months of deployment in Qatar, flying refueling missions to support aircraft in the region. The 30-year-old Sioux Center native has made aviation his career and has been flying KC-135 Stratotankers since...
SIOUX CENTER, IA
kiwaradio.com

Rock Valley Area Dairy Operator To Pay $10,000 Administrative Penalty After Manure Discharge

Rock Valley, Iowa — A rural Rock Valley dairy operator has agreed to a fine from the Iowa DNR in regard to a large manure release into a waterway. Terry Van Maanen operates Winding Meadows Dairy, just into Lyon County. The DNR says they issued a construction permit to Van Maanen for an anaerobic digester system. The system was built by the Gevo company out of Colorado. They process the methane that is captured from the dairy farm’s manure into renewable natural gas to power low-emissions vehicles in California.
ROCK VALLEY, IA
nwestiowa.com

Sioux Center gains Shop Church option

SIOUX CENTER—Six days a week a machine shed one mile east of Sioux Center fills its purpose well as a mechanic’s workshop. Twice a month, as it did Sunday, a sign on the edge of the driveway at 3885 Hickory Ave. points the way to something different going on inside.
SIOUX CENTER, IA
Sioux City Journal

Names of three victims of Battle Creek house explosion released

BATTLE CREEK, Iowa -- Ida County authorities have released the names of three people injured in a house explosion Wednesday in rural Battle Creek, Iowa. Injured were Jeremy Bruning, 42, Sandra Jepsen, 68, and Joel Stapleton, 46. A man outside the house at 2362 Carriage Ave. reported the blast at...
BATTLE CREEK, IA
Sioux City Journal

Three people substantially injured in house explosion near Battle Creek, Iowa

BATTLE CREEK, Iowa -- Three people were injured in a house explosion in rural Battle Creek, Iowa, early Wednesday. A man outside the home at 2382 Carriage Ave. called 911 to report the explosion at 9:34 a.m., Ida County Sheriff Wade Harriman said. When firefighters and emergency personnel arrived at the scene, the house was engulfed in flames.
BATTLE CREEK, IA

