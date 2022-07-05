ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Business

Amazon Forced To Make Canceling Prime Subscriptions Easier In Europe

By Oisin Kuhnke
Gamespot
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe European Commission has announced that Amazon will have to make the process of canceling Prime in Europe easier. The news, announced via a press release from the European Commission on July 1, means consumers from the European Union and European Economic Area will be able to cancel their subscription all...

www.gamespot.com

Comments / 0

Related
Gamespot

New EU Laws Force Apple And Google Changes, Making Some Of Epic's Dreams Come True

The European Union recently passed the Digital Markets Act which will, optimistically, give consumers and game makers more options for where and how they can purchase digital games and content. The act will potentially affect the mobile games market, which is predominantly controlled by Apple and Google without much wiggle room for outside options, much to Epic’s very public chagrin.
TECHNOLOGY
Newsweek

What Putin Has Said About Russia Taking Back Alaska

Russian officials have recently made statements threatening to reclaim Alaska, which the U.S. bought from Russia in 1867, but it's possible President Vladimir Putin isn't interested. In 2014, during his annual Q&A with Russian citizens, Putin was asked about taking back the territory. Questioner Faina Ivanovna told him it's something...
POLITICS
The Independent

Russia says it will ‘do everything necessary’ in growing fight with Nasa over International Space Station

The Russian space agency and Nasa appear to be locked in an argument over the use of the International Space Station.Dmitry Rogozin, the head of Roscosmos, said the Russian space agency will use its part of the ISS to do everything it “considers necessary and useful”.It was the latest in a spat between the two space agencies that emerged after Russian astronauts posed with flags in what appeared to be anti-Ukraine propaganda.Nasa had criticised those pictures, arguing that the space station is intended to be politically neutral. The US space agency’s statement was very rare, and broke with a...
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Didier Reynders
Gamespot

Prime Day 2022: Best Early Deals Available Now

The products discussed here were independently chosen by our editors. GameSpot may get a share of the revenue if you buy anything featured on our site. We're just days away from Amazon Prime Day 2022. The massive sales event runs July 12-13 and will feature thousands upon thousands of great deals. In addition to deals at Amazon, other major retailers will attempt to steal some of Amazon's thunder by offering deals of their own. Though we're still waiting on many official Prime Day 2022 deals to go live, there are already some great early discounts that you can shop now.
SHOPPING
Gamespot

Prime Day 2022 Amazon Device Deals: Fire TV, Echo Dot, Kindle, And More

The products discussed here were independently chosen by our editors. GameSpot may get a share of the revenue if you buy anything featured on our site. With Prime Day 2022 just days away--July 12-13, to be exact--we're entering the best time of year to purchase Amazon-branded devices such as Fire TVs, Echo Dots, Blink security cameras, Kindles, and more. In fact, Amazon devices make up the brunt of official early Prime Day deals that are live now. That means you can shop the deals now and not worry about the price going down on Prime Day. A significant number of Amazon devices are discounted already, but we expect to see more discounts on other products in the coming days.
ELECTRONICS
The Associated Press

Production resumes at troubled Abbott baby formula factory

Production of baby formula has resumed at the Abbott Nutrition factory in Michigan whose February shutdown over contamination contributed to a national shortage, a company spokesman said. Damage from severe thunderstorms including flooding had forced the Sturgis plant to halt operations in mid-June just two weeks after restarting production with...
STURGIS, MI
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Consumer Protection#The European Commission#The European Union#European Economic Area#Eu#Includi
Gamespot

Canada Break

Today's Wordle Answer (384) Where is Xur? Fortnite Secret Door God Of War Ragnarok Release Date PS5 System Update AI Ending Guide.
VIDEO GAMES
Gamespot

Ms. Marvel's Representation Shines In The Most Subtle, Nuanced Ways

On Ms. Marvel, when Kamala Khan's brother Aamir finds her hanging out with a boy named Kamran at a restaurant, he pokes fun by calling him "Haram-dot-Kamran"--"haram" being a word used to refer to so something as "forbidden" in Islam. I cackled because it gave me a new way to tease my husband, Kamran, but also because it was so pleasant hearing familiar names on screen and pronounced correctly. This level of relatability isn't something I envisioned from a Disney+ superhero show set in the Marvel Cinematic Universe–not for someone of my background as a South Asian Muslim. In the lead-up to its release, I didn't know how to feel about the culture and religion it aimed to represent, and my skepticism felt warranted given that it's the same MCU that made Eternals' Kingo, one of precious few South Asian characters in Marvel, a Bollywood star. He could have been anything, but they went with a stereotype.
MOVIES
Gamespot

E3 Returns To Los Angeles In 2023 With New Company Running It

E3 will officially make its return in the second week of June 2023, with the running of the convention being handled by Reedpop. The convention organizer--which also runs PAX, Star Wars Celebration, and several other shows--will work in partnership with the Entertainment Software Association to host publishers, developers, journalists, and consumers at E3's usual location, the Los Angeles Convention Center.
LOS ANGELES, CA
Gamespot

Diablo Immortal Boss Defends Microtransactions

Blizzard boss Mike Ybarra has discussed the reaction to Diablo Immortal and specifically its microtransactions. In an interview with The Los Angeles Times, Ybarra said Immortal was designed for players to enjoy without spending money, and a Blizzard representative said the "vast majority" of Immortal players have not spent any money on the title, according to The Times.
VIDEO GAMES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Business
NewsBreak
Economy
Place
Europe
NewsBreak
Amazon

Comments / 0

Community Policy