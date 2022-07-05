ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Mayor vetoes $42K property purchase along First Avenue

By Christopher Braunschweig
Newton Daily News
Newton Daily News
 4 days ago
The council’s $42,000 purchase of a dilapidated home located along First Avenue East was vetoed July 1 by Newton Mayor Mike Hansen because he believed the city “paid too much with no developer interested in the property at this time.” Council members may override the veto at their July 18 meeting.

Newton City Council approved the acquisition of the 1311 First Ave. E. property for the city’s D&D Program. The property is vacant and located adjacent to a prime commercial redevelopment. City staff argue the acquisition of property removes blight and will improve the likelihood of redevelopment on that block.

Although the city would be purchasing the home for $42,000, it is also covering the closing costs, such as the abstract continuance, deed preparation, recording fees and pro rata taxes. The city estimated the closing costs will add another $3,000 of financial impact as a result of the purchase.

IN THIS ARTICLE
