On Friday, July 1, 2022, at approximately 10:22 p.m., officers responded to the area of the U-building in Trent Court in reference to two reported gunshot victims. The victims were subsequently treated and released from local hospitals. During the course of the investigation, a suspect was identified as Joshua Zechariah Gibson, 20, of Vanceboro, NC. He was arrested and charged with (1) count of Assault with a Deadly Weapon with Intent to Kill Inflicting Serious Injuries, and (1) count of Assault with a Deadly Weapon with Intent to Kill. He was placed in the Craven County Jail with a bond of $100,000.00 with a first appearance court date of July 5, 2022.

NEW BERN, NC ・ 3 DAYS AGO