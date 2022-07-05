ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
World

Government looking at size of armed forces, says Ben Wallace

By The Newsroom
newschain
newschain
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0pG7dv_0gVNkPAa00

The Defence Secretary has indicated he is looking at the size of the armed forces in light of the Russian invasion of Ukraine.

Appearing in front of the Defence Committee, Ben Wallace faced questions on his department’s budget, an issue that appear to prompt Cabinet divisions last week as the Prime Minister attended the Nato summit.

Boris Johnson promised a further £55 billion in defence spending over the rest of the decade in response to the threat posed by Vladimir Putin’s Russia.

He committed Britain to increasing defence spending to 2.5% of gross domestic product (GDP), a measure of the size of the economy, by the end of the decade.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2HIkS1_0gVNkPAa00
Boris Johnson (Justin Tallis/PA) (PA Wire)

Mr Johnson pledged the rise on Thursday after public lobbying from Mr Wallace and Foreign Secretary Liz Truss.

Mr Wallace was pressed on any representations he had made to the Prime Minister on defence spending, as well as on the size of the armed forces.

He said the size of the Army is currently 81,000, with a scheduled plan to cut that in coming years to 73,000.

The Defence Secretary, who presented a united front with the Prime Minister on the issue, told the committee: “If the decision was to be made to increase the size of the Army, if the decision was to be made, do not be surprised if it is not in the cavalry or the infantry,” he told MPs.

“It is quite interesting how attached people are to platforms.”

Mr Wallace said the lesson of Ukraine was that more investment was needed in electronic warfare and air defence, which he described as “deeply inadequate”.

In this world, which is more global than ever, you never know where it'll come from

On the defence budget, he said: “I have made it perfectly clear that… before Russia invaded Ukraine, we took a decision that there would be a dip, sort of a sunset and sunrise, in capabilities.

“The threat has changed, so I take a view that some of those areas we were prepared to take a risk in are areas we should not be prepared to take that risk, and therefore have I made no secret of the fact that that is a place we would look for more money or more investment.”

Mr Wallace, asked about UK readiness for a conflict with Russia, indicated the country would be “reliant” on the Nato alliance.

That has always historically been the case, he said, but added that the UK would benefit from Finland and Sweden joining Nato.

Mr Wallace said everything he does is based around ensuring the UK is ready for war.

“In this world, which is more global than ever, you never know where it’ll come from,” he said.

“We have to deal with the ammunition stocks, we have to deal the personal equipment of these individuals, and we have to deal with the skill base in our industry, because there’ll be nothing to replace it. And then we have to ask the Chancellor.”

The best videos delivered daily

Watch the stories that matter, right from your inbox

Comments / 0

Related
newschain

Boris Johnson to resign as Prime Minister

Beleaguered Prime Minister Boris Johnson is to resign, it was confirmed today. Mr Johnson has spoken to Sir Graham Brady, chairman of the 1922 Committee and agreed to stand down, with a new Tory leader set to be in place by the partyconference in October, a No 10 source said.
POLITICS
The Independent

No 10 denies Boris Johnson and Carrie Symonds caught ‘in flagrante’ in his office when MP walked in

Boris Johnson and his then girlfriend Carrie Symonds were not caught “in flagrante” when a government minister walked in on them in Mr Johnson’s Commons office as foreign secretary, Downing Street has told The Independent.A senior No 10 source attacked “sordid and untrue” reports of the alleged incident that have surfaced in recent days.The source said Northern Ireland minister Conor Burns, who raised concerns with colleagues after walking in on the couple in 2018, before their relationship was public, is “adamant that nothing remotely physical was going on”.They were not found “in physical contact” by Mr Burns, stated the No...
POLITICS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Ben Wallace
Person
Liz Truss
Person
Vladimir Putin
Person
Boris Johnson
Daily Beast

Distracted Putin Is About to Tumble Into a New Bloodbath, Officials Warn

ISTANBUL—The war in Ukraine has forced Russia to decrease its military presence in areas that may soon face a Turkish offensive, Syrian opposition officials told The Daily Beast this week. The officials, including members of the opposition Syrian National Army (SNA), said Moscow has withdrawn from several areas in...
POLITICS
Daily Beast

Russian Troops’ Embarrassing Drunkfest in Ukraine Prompts Alcohol Bans

Russian troops are hitting the bottle so hard that they're banned from buying alcohol in some regions of partly occupied territories in Ukraine, according to General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine. The soldiers are getting so drunk while trying to fight in the war in Ukraine that they’re...
POLITICS
nationalinterest.org

Why U.S. Navy Destroyers in Spain Will Send a Message to Russia

The ability to forward project power is fundamental to the U.S. Navy’s global deterrence posture. President Biden is adding a substantial new measure of naval firepower to the European continent and the Mediterranean Sea by increasing the number of U.S. Navy destroyers based in Rota, Spain, from four to six.
MILITARY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Economy#Ukraine#Armed Forces#Defence#Russian#The Defence Committee#Cabinet#Nato
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Country
Finland
NewsBreak
World
News Break
Politics
Country
Sweden
NewsBreak
Army
Country
Russia
The Independent

Russia says it will ‘do everything necessary’ in growing fight with Nasa over International Space Station

The Russian space agency and Nasa appear to be locked in an argument over the use of the International Space Station.Dmitry Rogozin, the head of Roscosmos, said the Russian space agency will use its part of the ISS to do everything it “considers necessary and useful”.It was the latest in a spat between the two space agencies that emerged after Russian astronauts posed with flags in what appeared to be anti-Ukraine propaganda.Nasa had criticised those pictures, arguing that the space station is intended to be politically neutral. The US space agency’s statement was very rare, and broke with a...
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
Newsweek

Sarah Palin Responds to Russia's Alaska Threats—'Things We Can Do About It'

Former Alaska Governor Sarah Palin has criticized Russia for suggestions that the country could "claim back" Alaska amid the ongoing Russian invasion of Ukraine. Palin, who is running for Alaska's single seat in the House of Representatives, told Newsmax on Friday that Russia is staking claim to resources that should belong to the U.S. and there are "things we can do about it."
POLITICS
Daily Beast

Russian Soldier Breaks Down: We Are Just Meat Here

Nearly five months into Vladimir Putin’s “special military operation” and after myriad reports of troops resorting to desperate measures to ditch the war, Russia’s Defense Ministry on Thursday suddenly announced it was giving some soldiers in Ukraine’s Donbas a “chance to rest.”. The supposed...
MILITARY
Daily Beast

Russians Fear Commanders Are Selling Their Own Troops’ Locations for Cash

A Russian colonel was accused of selling information on the whereabouts of his own men to foreign intelligence agencies by concerned Russians, according to Ukrainian authorities. An audio recording of what the Ukrainian Defense Ministry’s Main Intelligence Directorate says is an intercepted phone call appears to suggest the colonel was...
MILITARY
DOPE Quick Reads

Why Has Russia Claimed to Have Destroyed Two US-Made High Mobility Artillery Rocket System (HIMARS) Missile Launchers?

Earlier this week, the Russian defense ministry claimed that its forces destroyed two HIMARS in the Donbas region in eastern Ukraine. It was also alleged that Russian forces destroyed two ammunition depots after capturing the Luhansk region over the weekend. These allegations emerge following the U.S.' recent provision of four HIMARS to Ukraine as their war against Russia wages on. [i]
newschain

newschain

48K+
Followers
143K+
Post
15M+
Views
ABOUT

A better View of the News. Watch the latest breaking news, sport, celebrity and entertainment online. PPA Award finalist for the Diversity of Year Initiative 2020.

 https://www.newschainonline.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy