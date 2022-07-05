ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Charles and Camilla pull pints on tour of Welsh valley high street

The Prince of Wales pulled pints while the Duchess of Cornwall greeted hundreds of schoolchildren during a tour of a high street in the South Wales valleys.

Charles and Camilla flew by helicopter to Treorchy from Cardiff on Tuesday, having just launched the public tours of BBC Cymru Wales’ new headquarters in the capital.

Hundreds of residents waving union and Welsh flags packed the pavements of the community’s bustling main road – which was named the UK’s best high street in 2020.

The couple visited the street’s shops and boutiques, 80% of which are independent and locally owned, as part of their annual week-long tour of Wales.

At Tilly’s, a greeting card shop, the couple met an elderly man who was caught off-guard by their visit.

The Prince of Wales is greeted during a visit to Treorchy High Street (Chris Jackson/PA) (PA Wire)

“We hope we haven’t interrupted your shopping,” Camilla joked.

Charles added: “Thank god there are shops here. None of this online business.”

They met women’s clothing store and wedding boutique owner Emily Kate Mander, 31, and her seven-year-old nephew Ollie James.

Afterwards they moved on to 2Dudes, a craft beer shop that best friends Ceri Hagerty, 38, and Daniel Howells, 32, opened following the lockdown with great success.

Taken through to their microbrewery and bar area, Charles sipped Welsh beer Thunderbird by Glamorgan Brewery.

The Prince of Wales and the Duchess of Cornwall behind the bar at The Lion pub (Chris Jackson/PA) (PA Wire)

He refused to reveal his favourite tipple but did admit he was partial to a Guinness.

Later Charles got behind the bar at The Lion Pub and poured his own pint, taking it with him as he spoke to landlord Adrian Emmett and dozens of his patrons.

Regaled by the Treorchy Male Choir, they also high-fived children from several local schools including Ysgol Ynyswen, Parc Primary School and Ton Pentre Juniors.

Television presenter and property expert Martin Roberts spoke to Charles and Camilla about a campaign he has joined to reopen the Rhondda Tunnel, the longest disused railway tunnel in Wales, as a pedestrian and cycling route.

Mr Roberts, best known for his role on Homes Under the Hammer, told the PA news agency that he had bought and renovated a derelict 16th century farm house in nearby Treherbert and had “fallen in love with the area”.

The Duchess of Cornwall receives some flowers (Chris Jackson/PA) (PA Wire)

“The people here are to die for. It’s an old-fashioned community in spirit which you don’t find in many places these days. And it has really struck me. I feel so at home here.

“They have maintained a beautiful sense of community and beautiful high-street, so to get a visit from such high-profile royals is a recognition of that and the icing on the cake.

“They should be proud,” he added.

“And it was great to see how excited everyone was. Their royal highnesses received a very warm welcome.”

