The Los Angeles Dodgers have a six-game lead in the NL West over the San Diego Padres. The team will surely make some moves to solidify their lead. Los Angeles Dodgers president of baseball operations Andrew Friedman will be seeking to help manager Dave Roberts bolster their roster for the final stretch. Who will likely no longer be on the Dodgers’ roster after the looming trade deadline?

LOS ANGELES, CA ・ 4 HOURS AGO