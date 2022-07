EDWARDSVILLE – In what can only be described as one of the worst, most blatant, and egregious examples of sour grapes after an election, the Republican members of the Madison County Board have begged the Democrats for their help to save the County. “This is the absolute height of hypocrisy,” said Madison County Democratic Chair Randy Harris, “the Republicans on this Board have gone along with Prenzler, supported him, campaigned for him, and defended him at every turn, now they want the Democratic Party to bail them out.”

MADISON COUNTY, IL ・ 2 DAYS AGO