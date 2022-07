ALAMEDA COUNTY -- A recent shooting on I-580 highlights the impact cameras may have investigating highway shootings in the Bay Area as state agencies move forward to install several in the region later this year. A number of those devices will be placed in the East Bay, where most freeway incidents happened so far in 2022. "Those types of incidents have been on the rise, and we're not unique case in that sense," Garrett Mason told KPIX 5 earlier this week about the shooting that injured him and his fiance in June. That's what law enforcement told him after he shared...

