R. Kelly removed from suicide watch at Brooklyn lockup: feds

By Ben Feuerherd
 4 days ago

Convicted sexual predator and former R&B superstar R. Kelly is no longer on suicide watch.

The “I Believe I Can Fly” singer was placed on the restriction at the Brooklyn federal jail where he is being held following last week’s sentencing.

He then filed suit against the jail, claiming the watch violated his constitutional rights and had caused “severe mental distress.”

In a court filing Tuesday morning, federal prosecutors in Brooklyn said Kelly had been taken off suicide watch at the Metropolitan Detention Center, rendering the lawsuit moot.

“Following a clinical assessment, Plaintiff Robert Sylvester Kelly, also known as ‘R. Kelly,’ was removed from suicide watch as of this morning, July 5, 2022,” prosecutors wrote.

Kelly’s lawyer Jennifer Bonjean had argued that her client being placed on watch was punitive and unnecessary.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2eEQkg_0gVNhuRc00
R. Kelly has been removed from suicide watch in the federal prison in Brooklyn where he is being held.
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0CyklS_0gVNhuRc00
R. Kelly’s lawyer Jennifer Bonjean said the singer was placed on suicide watch for “punitive reasons.”

“Mr. Kelly was placed on suicide watch for purely punitive reasons in violation of his Eighth Amendment rights,” Bonjean said in a statement last week before the suit was filed.

“MDC Brooklyn is being run like a gulag. My partner and I spoke with Mr. Kelly following his sentencing, he expressed that he was mentally fine and ONLY expressed concern that even though he was NOT suicidal, MDC would place him on suicide watch,” she added.

Bonjean vowed to continue her lawsuit despite the decision by the Bureau of Prisons to remove the disgraced R&B legend from suicide watch, she said in an email Tuesday.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1OTB4d_0gVNhuRc00
R. Kelly’s lawyer Jennifer Bonjean said the Metropolitan Detention Center is “being run like a gulag.”
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3s2Tze_0gVNhuRc00
R. Kelly was sentenced to 30 years in prison for charges related to his sexual abuse of numerous girls.

“Not surprising that as soon as the BOP was going to have to account for their decisions, they removed him to moot out the motion. Our lawsuit will proceed nonetheless,” she wrote.

Kelly was sentenced to 30 years in prison last Wednesday after his conviction on racketeering and other charges related to the decades of sexual and mental abuse he inflicted on a host of girls for more than a decade.

He faces additional charges in Illinois, where he’ll soon be transferred to stand trial, the feds said.

