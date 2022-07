——— Bonneville County Prosecutor Alayne Bean asked local law enforcement, in June, to limit arrests as multiple attorneys in her office have entered their resignations. "(W)e are asking our law enforcement partners to help us by reducing the number of new PC arrests," Bean wrote in an email to several law enforcement leaders in eastern Idaho on June 7. "This should only be done when there is not a case of violence or an imminent community safety need."

BONNEVILLE COUNTY, ID ・ 3 DAYS AGO