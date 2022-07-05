ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kershaw County, SC

KCSO Looking For Missing Child

 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleOn July 4th, 2022, Jasper Garcia (3 years old) was taken from the residence of his legal guardian in the Bethune area of Kershaw County. Jasper...

WMBF

Coroner ID’s man killed in Darlington County shooting

DARLINGTON COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) – A man was killed as a result of a shooting in the Pee Dee early Tuesday, according to an official. The Darlington County Sheriff’s Office said deputies were called to a home on Bethel Road at around 1:45 a.m. Responding deputies later found two people who had been shot, one of whom died at the hospital.
DARLINGTON COUNTY, SC
The Vivid Faces of the Vanished

Family Pleading For Return Of Missing South Carolina Woman

63-year-old Sylvia Ann Brooks lives in Effingham, South Carolina. The Florence County resident suffers from several health-related issues including autism, diabetes, and hypertension. She comes from a loving family, and they take care of Sylvia. On June 19, 2022, Sylvia left her home at 4027 Cherry Johnson Road in the Savannah Grove area in the early morning. Investigators believe Sylvia walked away on foot. Sylvia has never been seen or heard from again.
EFFINGHAM, SC
WIS-TV

Two dead in Clarendon County fatal collision

CLARENDON COUNTY, S.C. (WIS) - According to Master Trooper David Jones a collision occurred around 7:10 a.m. The collision took place on I-95 Northbound at the 125 MM. The accident involved one car and the driver and passenger of that car lost their lives. Officials say the car was traveling...
CLARENDON COUNTY, SC
WMBF

Man charged after deputies find body of Robeson County woman

ROBESON COUNTY, N.C. (WMBF) - Authorities said the body of a missing Pee Dee woman has been found and now a man is charged with her death. The Robeson County Sheriff’s Office said the body of 38-year-old Jessica Locklear, of Maxton, was found Tuesday at a home on Cabinet Shop Road in Rowland.
ROBESON COUNTY, NC
WMBF

Police: 19-year-old believed to be ‘held against her will’ found safe

LAKE CITY, S.C. (WMBF) – Lake City police announced that a missing 19-year-old woman has been found safe. Police announced Tuesday night that Comonte Evans had been found. The Lake City Police Department posted on Saturday that she had missing for several hours from the city of Florence and her last known location was within the Lake City area.
LAKE CITY, SC
News19 WLTX

Suspect in Sumter shooting turns herself in without incident

SUMTER, S.C. — Sumter Police say a suspect wanted in a Saturday night shooting that injured two people has turned herself in. Kamaree Jichole Coulette, 22, was wanted for attempted murder in the July 2 incident. According to a Sumter Police Department spokesperson, officers responded to the area of...
SUMTER, SC
WBTW News13

25-year-old killed in Dillon County shooting

DILLON COUNTY, S.C. (WBTW) — The Dillon County Coroner has identified a 25-year-old who was killed in a shooting Saturday night in the Latta area. Shondale Dixon, of Dillon County, died of multiple gunshot wounds after a shooting on Crowley Drive, according to Dillon County Coroner Donnie Grimsley. The shooting is being investigated as a […]
DILLON COUNTY, SC
fox46.com

1 dead in Chester County shooting: Sheriff

CHESTER COUNTY, S.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) – A homicide investigation is underway after one person was killed in a shooting Tuesday, the Chester County Sheriff’s Office said. BE THE FIRST TO KNOW: Sign up here for QC News Alerts and get breaking news sent straight to your inbox.
cn2.com

Homicide Investigation Underway in Chester County

CHESTER, S.C. (CN2 NEWS) – Chester County Sheriff Deputies are investigating a death after a person was found unresponsive on the porch of home on Celsey Street in Chester Tuesday night. Officials with the sheriff’s office say they were called to the home around 10 pm on Tuesday, July...
CHESTER COUNTY, SC
WBTW News13

Deputies investigate shooting near Hartsville

DARLINGTON COUNTY, S.C. (WBTW) — Deputies were called to investigate after a shooting Tuesday afternoon near Hartsville, according to the Darlington County Sheriff’s Office. Deputies were called at about 2 p.m. to Hunter Drive for reports of a shooting, and the sheriff’s office said a woman was shot in the lower leg. She is expected […]
HARTSVILLE, SC
kool1027.com

I-20 Accident Claims Life

According to Kershaw County Coroner David West, 911 received a call at 6:37 pm on Wednesday July 6th of a motor vehicle accident on I-20 East at mile marker 104. A 2010 Chevy Malibu was headed East when he ran into the back of an 18-wheeler. 49 Year Old Roger Reed of Kingstree was not wearing a seatbelt, and passed away as a result of the accident. The truck driver was not injured.
KERSHAW COUNTY, SC
abccolumbia.com

Victim in West Columbia murder identified

West Columbia, S.C. (WOLO)– The Lexington Co. Coroner’s Office has released the identity of a man found murdered Sunday afternoon. The coroner’s office says 62 year old Michael Crolley died from multiple blunt force trauma injuries. Investigators with the West Columbia Police Department say he was found...
WEST COLUMBIA, SC
heraldadvocate.com

Man planned to use television to get money

The Bennettsville Police Department filed the following reports:. Police were dispatched to Myrtle Street at 1:35 a.m. about a domestic situation between two family members, with one of them trying to set the house on fire. The male family member did not want to talk with the police. The female said the male took her car keys and a television from the living room. He put it in the back seat of the vehicle. The female was not happy about this, the two argued, and the television was put back inside the residence. The male admitted taking the car keys and the television. He said he was borrowing the television to “finesse” someone into giving him some money. He noted it was just a verbal argument between him and the female. The male and female were advised to stay out of each other’s way since they had both been drinking. An hour later, police responded back to the residence for an active fight. Once on scene, no one wanted to talk to the police or cooperate. Everyone stated “everything was okay.”
BENNETTSVILLE, SC
wpde.com

SLED helping in number of Pee Dee criminal investigations

WPDE — The State Law Enforcement Division (SLED) is helping out more and more with criminal investigations across the Pee Dee. SLED agents are helping to process evidence at crime scenes to be analyzed in an effort to track down a suspect. SLED'S website states, "The primary mission of...
FLORENCE, SC
wach.com

Driver dies in Clarendon County after not obeying traffic sign

CLARENDON COUNTY (WACH) --- One person is dead after a single car crash in Clarendon County. South Carolina Troopers say it happened Monday night just before midnight. Investigators say the driver of a 2006 Nissan Murano was traveling eastbound on HT Everett Road. At one point the driver failed to...
CLARENDON COUNTY, SC
WBTW News13

Marlboro County deputies seize 10 lbs in marijuana involved in ‘indoor grow operation’

WALLACE, S.C. (WBTW) — Marlboro County Sheriff’s Office deputies removed more than 10 pounds of packaged marijuana involved in an “indoor grow operation” in the Wallace area, according to authorities. A search warrant, executed on Thursday, also found marijuana plants, two firearms, packaging material, vacuum seal machines and a money counter, according to the sheriff’s […]
MARLBORO COUNTY, SC

