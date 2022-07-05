KCSO Looking For Missing Child

The Bennettsville Police Department filed the following reports:. Police were dispatched to Myrtle Street at 1:35 a.m. about a domestic situation between two family members, with one of them trying to set the house on fire. The male family member did not want to talk with the police. The female said the male took her car keys and a television from the living room. He put it in the back seat of the vehicle. The female was not happy about this, the two argued, and the television was put back inside the residence. The male admitted taking the car keys and the television. He said he was borrowing the television to “finesse” someone into giving him some money. He noted it was just a verbal argument between him and the female. The male and female were advised to stay out of each other’s way since they had both been drinking. An hour later, police responded back to the residence for an active fight. Once on scene, no one wanted to talk to the police or cooperate. Everyone stated “everything was okay.”

BENNETTSVILLE, SC ・ 1 DAY AGO