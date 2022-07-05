ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Virginia State

Man wins $250K lottery prize using numbers he saw in a dream

By Watch >>>
ktxs.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMany people dream of winning the lottery, but one man took it one step further and played the numbers he saw in his dream. On June 11, the winning numbers for the Virginia Lottery's Bank a Million were...

ktxs.com

Comments / 0

Related
UPI News

$250,000 lottery winner wins another $200,000 from the same store

June 10 (UPI) -- A South Carolina woman who won a $250,000 jackpot in 2020 scored a $200,000 jackpot this month from a ticket purchased from the same store. The South Carolina Education Lottery said the Midlands woman bought a 20X The Money scratch-off ticket from the Spring Valley Convenience Store in Columbia last week and scored a $200,000 top prize.
COLUMBIA, SC
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Virginia Lifestyle
State
Virginia State
CBS LA

Woman comes forward to claim $426 million Mega Millions jackpot

A woman came forward this week to claim the $426 million she won from the Mega Millions back in January.Kristine Wellenstein purchased the winning ticket at a Chevron station, 6061 Topanga Canyon Blvd. in Woodland Hills. Her $20 ticket was the only one in the country to match all six numbers in the Jan. 28 draw, beating 1 in 302,575,350 odds."When I realized I'd won, I was overcome with so many emotions, but mostly gratitude," she said in a statement.Wellenstein, who has opted to take her winnings as a lump sum, says she does not plan on speaking publicly. Through lottery officials, she says she plans to be a good steward of her sudden windfall."I want to give back and support local and global-based initiatives, and my team is in place to help achieve those objectives," Wellenstein said in her statement. "The real impact of my life's work begins now."The station that sold the winning ticket will also get a maximum $1 million bonus. The Mega Millions is played in 45 states, the District of Columbia, and the U.S. Virgin Islands.
LOS ANGELES, CA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Virginia Lottery#The Lottery#16 17#The Virginia Lottery#The Bank A Million
Narcity

Lotto Max Winner Of The $70 Million Jackpot Says He Had A Feeling That He Won The Lottery

The Lotto Max winner who nabbed the massive $70 million jackpot has been revealed and he said he had a feeling that he won the lottery before checking his numbers. On June 10, Loto-Québec announced that Marcel Lussier is the official winner of the $70 million grand prize as he had the ticket with the Lotto Max winning numbers for the draw on Tuesday, June 7.
LOTTERY
Motley Fool

If I Win the Lottery, Here's How I'll Spend My Millions

My plan for a winning lottery ticket would ensure I'm taken care of for life. Winning millions in the lottery isn't very likely. I still have a plan for what I would do if I win big. I'd use the money to make sure I was set up for life.
LOTTERY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Hobbies
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Lottery

Comments / 0

Community Policy