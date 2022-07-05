ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lebanon, MO

CINDY ANGELINA ANGELO REIS

Laclede Record
 4 days ago

Cindy Angelina Angelo Reis, 67, of Lebanon, died...

www.laclederecord.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Laclede Record

BILLY WAYNE “HONDO’’ RAGLAND

Billy Wayne “Hondo’’ Ragland, 71, of Lebanon, died Wednesday, July 6, 2022, in Lebanon. He was born April 10, 1951, in Laclede County, Mo. to Lee Warren and Beatrice Clark Ragland. On July 13, 1974, he married Deborah Elaine Watson. He was preceded in death by his...
LEBANON, MO
Laclede Record

GLORIA JUNE DUNCAN

Gloria June Duncan, 83, of Lebanon, died Tuesday, July 5, 2022, in Lebanon. She was born July 22, 1938, in St. Louis, Mo. to Paul Lee and Juanita Warner Brown. On May 31, 1957, she married Herman L. Duncan. She was preceded in death by her parents; one daughter, Kathleen...
LEBANON, MO
KOAMNewsNow.com | KOAM-TV

Remembering Chris Darnell, Shockwave Jet Truck driver, friends raise money for memorial

REPUBLIC, Mo. — Last Saturday the tragic crash of Shockwave Jet Truck in Michigan claimed the life of driver Chris Darnell. Shockwave Jet Truck was created in the Joplin area by the Shockley family in SEKansas. About 10 years about Darnell Racing Enterprises of Republic, Mo. who have roots based in Picher and Cardin, Okla., purchased the racing outfit.
REPUBLIC, MO
Laclede Record

SHAYLA PAIGE HEADLEY

Shayla Paige Headley, 33, of Lebanon, died Saturday, July 2, 2022, at her home in Columbia. She is survived by two daughters, Ella Eady of Springfield, and Callie Barnes of Missouri; a son, Milo Barnes of Lebanon; her parents, Robert and Tina Headley of Lebanon; her brother, Tyler (Kala) Headley; her sister, Krystal (Chris) Saxon, both of Springfield; her grandparents, Elmer and Mary Reid of Lebanon; two nieces, Violet and Sylvie Sexson of Springfield; and a host of treasured relatives and friends.
LEBANON, MO
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Lebanon, MO
City
Springfield, MO
Missouri State
Missouri Obituaries
Springfield, MO
Obituaries
Lebanon, MO
Obituaries
Laclede Record

RUBEN GORDON OLSON

Ruben Gordon Olson, 97, of Lebanon, died Monday, July 4, 2022, in Lebanon. He was born Jan. 20, 1925, in Oslo, Minn. to Lars and Kristine Evanston Olson. On June 16, 1952, he married Dorothy Pauline Brown. He was preceded in death by his wife Dorothy Pauline Olson on June...
LEBANON, MO
Laclede Record

CHRISTOPHER J. CHAMBERS

Christopher J. Chambers, 55, of Lebanon, died Tuesday, July 5, 2022. He is survived by his wife Patricia Chambers of the home; a son, Nicholas Chambers; his parents, Jeff and Deloris Chambers of Cuba, Mo.; two brothers, Eric Chambers and his wife Sue of Dittmer, Mo.; Bradley Chambers and his wife Angela of Cedar Hill, Mo.; three sisters, Kelly Renkenmeyer and her husband Scott of Owensville; Robyn Nelson and her husband Tim of Cedar Hill, and Holly Guerreo and her husband Sam of Owensville.
LEBANON, MO
lakeexpo.com

Charles Lee Eidson (July 14, 1978 - July 1, 2022)

Charles Lee Eidson, son of Carl Leo and Debra Sue Eidson, was born July 14, 1978 in Columbia, Missouri. He departed this life Friday, July 1, 2022, in Lake Regional Hospital at the age of forty-three years, eleven months and seventeen days. Charles was preceded in death by his father,...
CAMDENTON, MO
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Cremation
Laclede Record

SFC (RET) THOMAS EUGENE COOPER

SFC (Ret) Thomas Eugene Cooper, 75, of Laquey, died Monday, July 4, 2022, in his home. He is survived by his wife Anne Cooper of the home; four children, Christina Cooper of Oklahoma City, Okla.; Laura Cooper-Gray (Gary) of Laquey; Kelley Sanders (Mike) of Roseville, Ga. and Raymond Cooper (Maria) of Oroville, Calif.; two stepsons, Frank Hall (Yalonda) of Pekin, Ill. and David Hall (Jamie) of East Peoria, Ill.; several grandchildren and great-grandchildren; two sisters and one brother; several other relatives and friends.
LAQUEY, MO
KYTV

The Place: From Prison to the Pulpit - The John Alarid Story

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - Pastor John Alarid of Freedom City Church has lived a life few lived. Coming back from drug addiction and crime, he now leads one of Springfield’s most prominent churches today. To donate or inquire about volunteer opportunities call 417-631-9082 or visit https://www.freedomcitychurch.org/springfield/.
SPRINGFIELD, MO
KOLR10 News

Crime Traveler: The chilling Brouk family murder

VICHY, Mo. — In 1998, during a bitterly cold winter, a Missouri family disappears without a trace. Alarm bells sounded when family members went to check on the family at their residence. There was no sign of Susan Brouk or her two children. Concerns heightened when family members realize the Brouks didn’t take their winter coats or snow boots and it was below freezing.
VICHY, MO
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Obituaries
KOLR10 News

The Springfield boy who met Elvis

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. – With the new Elvis movie out, ozarksfirst.com decided to talk to the History Museum on the Square about Johnny Wilkinson, the boy who met Elvis. In the Spring of 1956, a young rock and roll singer from Memphis named Elvis Presley began a tour across the country. The tour brought Presley to […]
SPRINGFIELD, MO
KYTV

Fake IDs considered “problem” at Lake of the Ozarks

SUNRISE BEACH, Mo. (KY3) - Fake IDs have been an issue for decades. Now, police tell KY3 that some fake IDs are coming from out of the country. Troy Meyer owns CG’s Minimart in Sunrise Beach. It is a store that sells alcohol. He says it is no secret that minors try to buy alcohol with fake IDs.
SUNRISE BEACH, MO
KTLO

Baxter Co. man picked up in Wright Co. on 2-year-old charges

A Baxter County man has been jailed on two-year-old probation violation and burglary charges after being picked up in Wright County, MO. Fourty-two-year-old Michael Shane Burkeen who lists addresses in Gainesville, Mountain Grove and Mountain Home is facing multiple charges in regards to incidents occurring in 2020 and 2021. According...
BAXTER COUNTY, AR
Laclede Record

Laclede County projects included in state road plan

Some Laclede County projects are included in a state plan for road repairs adopted Wednesday. The Missouri Highways and Transportation Commission this week approved the 2023-2027 Statewide Transportation Improvement Program (STIP), which lists transportation projects planned by state and regional planning agencies July 1, 2022 through June 30, 2027.Laclede County projects in the plan include rebuilding the pavement at the BNSF railway crossing on Missouri 5 with a project award set in August 2022. Also included is pavement improvement from Route 5 to Route 17 in Texas County with an award date in 2023. For more on this story see Saturday's LCR.
LACLEDE COUNTY, MO
kwos.com

Manhunt for missing Camden County man

Camden County authorities are looking for a Montreal Missouri man who’s been missing for a month. 36 – year old Tanner Elmore was last seen at the Camdenton Wal Mart on June 7th. Deputies say he was driving a white Chevrolet pickup. They don’t say if they believe any foul play is involved in his disappearance.
CAMDEN COUNTY, MO
KRMS Radio

St. Charles Prosecutor Arrested In Lake Ozark

St. Charles County Prosecutor Tim Lohmar could be facing charges following an arrest by the Lake Ozark police department. Officials say he was arrested on suspicion of driving while intoxicated and was booked into the Miller County jail on July 1 at approximately 2 a.m. Officials with the St. Charles...
LAKE OZARK, MO

Comments / 0

Community Policy