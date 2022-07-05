CINDY ANGELINA ANGELO REIS

Shayla Paige Headley, 33, of Lebanon, died Saturday, July 2, 2022, at her home in Columbia. She is survived by two daughters, Ella Eady of Springfield, and Callie Barnes of Missouri; a son, Milo Barnes of Lebanon; her parents, Robert and Tina Headley of Lebanon; her brother, Tyler (Kala) Headley; her sister, Krystal (Chris) Saxon, both of Springfield; her grandparents, Elmer and Mary Reid of Lebanon; two nieces, Violet and Sylvie Sexson of Springfield; and a host of treasured relatives and friends.
