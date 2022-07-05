ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Humble, TX

Man found dead with gunshot wounds in vacant lot near Humble

ABC13 Houston
ABC13 Houston
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2pkkJB_0gVNgJgw00
EMBED <> More Videos Man found shot to death in vacant lot near Humble

HUMBLE, Texas (KTRK) -- Police are investigating after a body was found in a vacant lot near the Humble area on Tuesday morning.

According to Houston police, a man was found shot and killed at 20919 Birnam Wood Blvd. near Aldine Westfield around 7:30 a.m.

The vacant lot is located at the end of a dead-end road.

ABC13 crews at the scene said the body was behind a Chevy Tahoe in the lot. The Tahoe reportedly had paper plates.

It was unclear exactly how long the man had been there.

The victim had not been identified.

Comments / 3

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Texas State
City
Houston, TX
City
Humble, TX
Houston, TX
Crime & Safety
Humble, TX
Crime & Safety
Local
Texas Crime & Safety
Click2Houston.com

Man accused of shoplifting shot, killed by sergeant in N. Harris County, officials say

HARRIS COUNTY, Texas – Harris County Sheriff Ed Gonzalez said a suspect was shot and killed by a county sergeant on Friday afternoon. According to Gonzalez, deputies were called to a Dollar General in the 2000 block of FM 1960 in response to a shoplifting in progress. Investigators, in a news conference on Friday night, said the caller had indicated that the suspect had pushed the manager and gotten away with several items and ran. Deputies responded to the call and said the Harris County Sheriff’s Office sergeant had spotted the suspect south of the Dollar General and had began to chase him on foot.
HARRIS COUNTY, TX
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Houston Police Department#Violent Crime#Birnam Wood Blvd
montgomerycountypolicereporter.com

BREAKING NEWS-WOMAN ARRESTED IN CLEVELAND DOUBLE HOMICIDE OF ELDERLY COUPLE IN 2005

Shelly Susan Thompson, 41 of Freeport was transported to the Liberty County Jail Friday afternoon by Clevland Police Detective John Shaver and Texas Ranger Brandon Bess. She is being charged with the April 15, 2005 murders of Luiz Rodriguez and Antonio Rodriguez. On April 15, 2005, Carol Tejeda had gone to her parent’s home at 103 Waco Street to fix them lunch. As she walked into the house she thought they were asleep when they didn’t answer her as she entered. She then saw her father severely beaten and on the floor. Going to her mother’s room she found, Luiz Rodriguez lying in bed. She had also been beaten and was deceased. Just a few months earlier their grandson, Bernardino Banos age 30 was found in a shallow grave along FM 1010 on November 22, 2004. He had been fatally stabbed. Jose Shofa Monreal Jr. age 30 and Manuel Monreal age 22, both brothers were charged in that murder which stemmed from a grudge. Cleveland detectives have worked for years on the case. However, there was DNA collected at the scene including a bloody fingerprint found on a denture container. That information was entered into the FBI Combined DNA Index called CODIS. That also had no matches until March 2, 2021, when it identified Thompson after she was arrested on unrelated drug charges. Police believe she was not alone in this act. Ranger Bess and the detectives traveled to the prison in Gatesville and conducted an extensive interview with Shelly Susan Thompson. They obtained a buccal swab from her to compare to the DNA obtained from the crime scene inside the Rodriguez home. The suspect denied any knowledge of the crime, had ever been to Cleveland or Liberty County, and denied any knowledge of the Rodriguez family. The officers conducted an extensive investigation into Thompson’s background and criminal history. They found that she had been investigated for numerous drug and property-related offenses, but no felony convictions led her to prison until 2021. In 2022, the Texas DPS Lab confirmed the DNA match. The investigators conferred with the Liberty County District Attorney, Jennifer Bergman. DA Bergman reviewed the case and concurred that there was sufficient cause for an arrest warrant to be issued. On July 5, Justice of the Peace Ralph Fuller issued a warrant for the arrest of Shelley Susan Thompson-Lemoine for Capital Murder and set a $1 million bond. Shelley Susan Thompson-Lemoine had been released from prison and currently lives on Duncan Dr. in Freeport. On July 8, she was arrested at the parole office in Angleton by a Texas Ranger and detectives from Cleveland PD.
LIBERTY COUNTY, TX
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
KBTX.com

Weekend hit and run leaves Walker County 11-year-old dead

WALKER COUNTY, Texas (KBTX) - The Texas Department of Public Safety is asking for help investigating a fatal hit-and-run crash two miles outside of Huntsville. Investigators believe 11-year-old A’zyrria Murphy-Jones was walking along the 200 block of FM-1696 when she was hit and killed by an unknown vehicle sometime between Friday night and Saturday morning. The driver fled the scene.
WALKER COUNTY, TX
ABC13 Houston

ABC13 Houston

Houston, TX
137K+
Followers
14K+
Post
45M+
Views
ABOUT

ABC13 Eyewitness News brings you breaking news, weather, exclusives and original programs from Houston.

 https://abc13.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy