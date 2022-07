Two people are dead after a murder-suicide at a hospital in San Antonio. A San Antonio police spokesperson said that an employee at Methodist Hospital discovered that a female patient in her 80s was shot and killed by her husband, also in his 80s, around 10:30 a.m. Friday, July 8. Police said they believe the husband shot and killed the wife before turning the gun on himself.

