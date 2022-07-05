ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Environment

Extreme heat and tropical rainfall pound China and Japan

By Zachary Rosenthal,
AccuWeather
AccuWeather
 4 days ago

Record-setting June heat in China and Japan, including a reading of 104 degrees in one Japanese city, have also been accompanied by historic rainfall totals.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3Ui4ug_0gVNevrc00

Extreme weather is impacting a wide swath of Asia, with both China and Japan seeing a dangerous combination of record-high temperatures and intense rainfall over the past few weeks.

In Tokyo, numerous heat records were broken over the past few weeks. On Sunday, temperatures in the city rose to 96 degrees Fahrenheit, the ninth day in a row that temperatures hit or exceeded that mark -- setting a new record for persistent heat.

The record for days above 95 degrees Fahrenheit was set in 2015, when temperatures stayed above that mark for eight days. Temperature records in the city go back to 1875.

Isesaki, about 50 miles north of Tokyo, hit 40 degrees Celsius — or 104 degrees Fahrenheit — on June 25, the first time ever in the country the temperature has hit 40 degrees in June.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1ZgHHo_0gVNevrc00

And extreme heat is not the only major weather impact the island nation has dealt with recently.

In southern Japan, then-Tropical Depression Aere came ashore in Okinawa, the first time a storm has made landfall there in five years. Aere, which was tracking through Japan as a tropical depression before heading offshore and possibly restrengthening, has dumped heavy rain across the region, setting new rainfall records. (edited)

According to Japanese broadcaster NHK, Kubokawa, a town along the southern Japanese coast, received nearly 14.5 inches of rain within 12 hours, a record for July. In Susaki, a city farther to the north, just under 14 inches fell during the same timespan, setting a new all-time record.

Some areas saw nearly 5 inches of rain in an hour, according to The Japan Times, with heavy rainfall in Kochi Prefecture flooding more than 20 houses and triggering landslides.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1gEpTx_0gVNevrc00

China has also seen dueling extremes, with heavy rainfall in southern parts of the country keeping conditions cool, while extreme heat in the north has set records in both Shanghai and Beijing.

"Aside from setting records in those two cities the month of June, the corridor from Shanghai to Beijing into Mongolia was 2-4 degrees Fahrenheit warmer than normal during the month," said AccuWeather Lead International Forecaster James Nicholls.

"There can be some heat issues around Shanghai into next week, but there are no big heat concerns farther north toward Beijing," Nicholls added.

According to The Associated Press, the northeastern Chinese provinces of Shandong, Jilin and Liaoning saw record rainfall in June. Even with rain chilling these provinces, the nation's average temperature climbed above 70 degrees Fahrenheit in June, nearly 2 degrees warmer than last year and the country's highest June temperature since 1961.

Want next-level safety, ad-free? Unlock advanced, hyperlocal severe weather alerts when you subscribe to Premium+ on the AccuWeather app. AccuWeather Alerts are prompted by our expert meteorologists who monitor and analyze dangerous weather risks 24/7 to keep you and your family safer.

Comments / 0

Related
Reuters

Heavy rain to hit parts of China in wake of Typhoon Chaba

BEIJING, July 4 (Reuters) - Heavy rain is expected to hit central and southern China over the next few days as the expansive rain belts of a weakening typhoon sweep inland from the country's southern coastline. Over the weekend, China's first typhoon of the year bought heavy rain and wind...
ENVIRONMENT
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Extreme Weather#Heavy Rain#Extremes#Japanese#Nhk#Kubokawa
The Independent

Russia says it will ‘do everything necessary’ in growing fight with Nasa over International Space Station

The Russian space agency and Nasa appear to be locked in an argument over the use of the International Space Station.Dmitry Rogozin, the head of Roscosmos, said the Russian space agency will use its part of the ISS to do everything it “considers necessary and useful”.It was the latest in a spat between the two space agencies that emerged after Russian astronauts posed with flags in what appeared to be anti-Ukraine propaganda.Nasa had criticised those pictures, arguing that the space station is intended to be politically neutral. The US space agency’s statement was very rare, and broke with a...
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Place
Asia
NewsBreak
Weather
Place
Beijing, CN
Country
Japan
NewsBreak
Environment
Place
Tokyo, JP
Country
China
GreenMatters

Tropical Storm Bonnie May Be the First Hurricane of Summer 2022

Tropical storms are no laughing matter, especially if you live along the water. In addition to high winds, they can bring torrential rain, and even flash foods. And since hurricane season started earlier this month, coastal U.S. residents in particular are nervous about summer 2022's Tropical Storm Bonnie. After making...
TEXAS STATE
AccuWeather

Drought is unearthing stunning discoveries from Italy's longest river

The dry spell is being called the country's worst in 70 years, and it has driven water levels so low in the famous Po River that a relic last seen in 1943 was revealed. One of Northern Italy's worst droughts in recent memory has dried up the country's Po River, unearthing relics that are typically covered up by the river's flowing currents.
ENVIRONMENT
Axios

Thousands told to evacuate Sydney during "life-threatening" floods

More than 30,000 residents in Sydney were told to evacuate their homes Monday due to "life-threatening" floods. Why it matters: Australia is facing its fourth round of flooding in less than a year and a half, per the Associated Press. The flooding has been considered one of the worst rounds of extreme weather for the country's most populous city in the last 18 months.
ENVIRONMENT
AccuWeather

Lone car narrowly outraces landslide on an isolated highway

One unlucky driver in suddenly ended up in the middle of a real-life James Bond movie when a mountainside in China’s southwestern Sichuan province gave way, causing rocks and debris to spill onto the roadway, leaving the imperiled car no choice but to outrun the carnage. The landslide, which...
ACCIDENTS
CBS Miami

Tracking The Tropics: Potential Tropical Cyclone #2 on cusp of being Tropical Storm Bonnie

MIAMI - The CBS4 Weather Team is tracking two disturbances, but neither poses a threat to South Florida. Potential Tropical Cyclone # 2 is on the cusp of becoming Tropical Storm Bonnie on Friday morning. At 8 a.m., the disturbance was 315 miles east of Bluefields, Nicaragua, and moving west at 18 miles per hour.Heavy rain is expected to cause flash flooding and mudslides in Nicaragua and Costa Rica. A Hurricane Watch is in effect for Nicaragua/Costa Rica border to Laguna de Perlas, Nicaragua. A Tropical Storm Warning is in effect for San Andres, Colombia, Limon, Costa...
MIAMI, FL
AccuWeather

Tropical rainstorm in Caribbean could become 1st Atlantic hurricane of 2022

A tropical rainstorm that has been designated as Potential Tropical Cyclone Two by the National Hurricane Center (NHC) is forecast to travel across the southern Caribbean Sea while remaining very close to the shores of South America this week. Tropical storm warnings and watches were in effect Tuesday for several Caribbean islands ahead of the developing system's approach.
ENVIRONMENT
natureworldnews.com

American Monsoon Started With a Particularly Strong Thunderstorm

Meteorologists predict that a wave of moisture will arrive in the southwestern United States later this week, triggering the start of the North American monsoon. A tropical breeze will help kick off the yearly phenomenon that brings more rains and thunderstorms to the Southwest. Starting Thursday and Friday in areas of New Mexico, the change in wind direction from dry West to northwest winds to a moist southerly flow will allow the first scattered showers and thunderstorms to emerge in the pattern. Over the weekend and into early next week, the storms will move westward into parts of Arizona and northward into parts of Colorado and Utah.
ENVIRONMENT
AccuWeather

AccuWeather

61K+
Followers
2K+
Post
7M+
Views
ABOUT

AccuWeather delivers award-winning weather forecast insights, from our experts to audiences around the world.

 http://accuweather.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy