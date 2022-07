DELAWARE – Residents in the First State will receive some funding to help with mortgage bills if a new program is approved. That program is the Delaware Mortgage Relief program. The funding comes from the American Rescue Plan Act and Homeowners Assistance Fund. Officials say the plan will help homeowners facing foreclosure or forbearance due to the COVID-19 pandemic. The relief package will apply to those who are registered Delaware residents, that own and occupy housing and are delinquent on their mortgage payments for at least 30 days. With this funding, $40,000 will be dispersed and officials tell 47 ABC that it doesn’t hurt to apply because they understand it hasn’t been easy.

DELAWARE STATE ・ 3 DAYS AGO