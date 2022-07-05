ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pitt County, NC

Fifteen take part in 'Tradesformers' signing day event

By Janet Storm
The Standard
Tradesformers, a youth apprenticeship program designed to connect talented students with growing industry trades in the area, conducted its annual “Signing Day” event at the Pitt County Community, Schools and Recreation center.

Fifteen new pre-apprentices were welcomed into the program that provides students an opportunity for fundamental training, skills and expertise to help the future workforce be well-equipped to grow a successful career.

An industry-led initiative, participants will work closely with the Pitt County Schools and other local partners to address skill needs and gaps. Apprentices gain on-the-job training and related classroom instruction, while earning a base pay rate and learning valuable skills to advance in their field. In addition, they have the opportunity to earn industry-recognized credentials and certifications and/or college degrees.

Along with PCS, other partners include Advance Mechanical, CL Warters, Greenville Utilities Commission, Jack A. Farrior, Inc., Manning Masonry, Piedmont Service Group and Pitt Electric.

Beth Ann Trueblood, the school system’s Career & Technical Education director, offered opening comments before Work Based Learning Coordinator Simone Pate delivered her final keynote address prior to her upcoming retirement. Caleb Stepps, who was a participant in the first Tradesformers class and has since earned journeyman certification, provided some encouraging words to all pre-apprentices.

The following students, all projected as 2023 graduates of Pitt County high schools, signed commitments during the event on June 21:

Chase Rouse (NPHS) — Advance MechanicalAustin Batchelor (DHCHS) — Advance MechanicalJosh Weidner (DHCHS) — Jack A. Farrior, Inc.Ty’Hai Langley (JHRHS) — Greenville UtilitiesCooper Smith (DHCHS) — Manning Masonry, Inc.Jackson Sutton (DHCHS) — Manning Masonry, Inc.Kyson Thomas (SCHS) — Piedmont Service GroupDaniel Gonzalez (DHCHS) — Pitt County SchoolsGonzalo Salazar (AGHS) — Pitt County SchoolsSarah Monterossa (JHRHS) — Pitt County SchoolsJoel Wamer (DHCHS) — Pitt County SchoolsJonathan Romero (AGHS) — Pitt County SchoolsIsaiah Lopez (JHRHS) — Pitt ElectricMichael Staton (SCHS) — Pitt ElectricIan Shoobridge (JHRHS) — CL Warters, LLC

WNCT

Nash in Greenville celebrates National Fried Chicken Day

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) — Break out your buckets ‘o’ chicken and some napkins, July 6th is National Fried Chicken Day. Mmmm, Chicken!: New restaurant looks to rock your taste buds One local restaurant is celebrating the day by offering customers a day of deals. “Comfort food,” says Nash owner Ryan Griffin. For National Fried Chicken […]
GREENVILLE, NC
WITN

Lowest price for regular gas drops below $4 in Greenville

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - The price for regular gas in Greenville has dropped below $4. Gas prices have not been that low in the city since before Memorial Day. Other Eastern Carolina towns and cities are seeing similar drops in prices. Murphy gas station along with other stores, dropped their...
GREENVILLE, NC
WITN

Martin County deputies seeking information in 32- year-old cold case

Pitt County is one of seven counties in North Carolina getting monkeypox vaccines from the federal government. Early voting for several New Bern elections opened Thursday morning. The runoff mayoral race between former New Bern Police Chief Toussaint Summers and Alderman Jeffery Odham has drawn the most attention, but there are also several city alderman seats still vacant.
PITT COUNTY, NC
WNCT

One injured in crash on U.S. 264 outside Greenville

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) — One person suffered minor injuries after a tractor-trailer rear-ended a farm truck carrying a utility trailer on U.S. 264 East late Thursday morning. Officials with the N.C. State Highway Patrol said the farm truck had a tank of water on its trailer. The farm truck was turning into a private driveway […]
GREENVILLE, NC
cbs17

Gas prices: Where to fill up for the lowest cost

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN)—The average gas price in North Carolina is currently $4.43; that’s down eight cents from a month ago. However, those prices are still higher than anyone would like to see. But experts warn the lower prices could go back up if oil prices rise or a hurricane forces refineries to close.
RALEIGH, NC
