Fifteen take part in 'Tradesformers' signing day event

Tradesformers, a youth apprenticeship program designed to connect talented students with growing industry trades in the area, conducted its annual “Signing Day” event at the Pitt County Community, Schools and Recreation center.

Fifteen new pre-apprentices were welcomed into the program that provides students an opportunity for fundamental training, skills and expertise to help the future workforce be well-equipped to grow a successful career.

An industry-led initiative, participants will work closely with the Pitt County Schools and other local partners to address skill needs and gaps. Apprentices gain on-the-job training and related classroom instruction, while earning a base pay rate and learning valuable skills to advance in their field. In addition, they have the opportunity to earn industry-recognized credentials and certifications and/or college degrees.

Along with PCS, other partners include Advance Mechanical, CL Warters, Greenville Utilities Commission, Jack A. Farrior, Inc., Manning Masonry, Piedmont Service Group and Pitt Electric.

Beth Ann Trueblood, the school system’s Career & Technical Education director, offered opening comments before Work Based Learning Coordinator Simone Pate delivered her final keynote address prior to her upcoming retirement. Caleb Stepps, who was a participant in the first Tradesformers class and has since earned journeyman certification, provided some encouraging words to all pre-apprentices.

The following students, all projected as 2023 graduates of Pitt County high schools, signed commitments during the event on June 21:

Chase Rouse (NPHS) — Advance MechanicalAustin Batchelor (DHCHS) — Advance MechanicalJosh Weidner (DHCHS) — Jack A. Farrior, Inc.Ty’Hai Langley (JHRHS) — Greenville UtilitiesCooper Smith (DHCHS) — Manning Masonry, Inc.Jackson Sutton (DHCHS) — Manning Masonry, Inc.Kyson Thomas (SCHS) — Piedmont Service GroupDaniel Gonzalez (DHCHS) — Pitt County SchoolsGonzalo Salazar (AGHS) — Pitt County SchoolsSarah Monterossa (JHRHS) — Pitt County SchoolsJoel Wamer (DHCHS) — Pitt County SchoolsJonathan Romero (AGHS) — Pitt County SchoolsIsaiah Lopez (JHRHS) — Pitt ElectricMichael Staton (SCHS) — Pitt ElectricIan Shoobridge (JHRHS) — CL Warters, LLC