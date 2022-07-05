Large police presence observed near West Main in Decatur

CHAMPAIGN — Motorists from Arcola, Humboldt and Sullivan were injured in a single vehicle crash Wednesday afternoon on Interstate 57 in Champaign. Illinois State Police District 10 in Pesotum reported in a press release that the crash occurred at approximately 2:33 p.m. as Dennis Ozier, 79, of Sullivan was driving his pickup truck south on I-57 near milepost 238 entering a construction zone. Police said the driver changed lanes within the construction zone and lost control of his vehicle. The truck overturned and came to rest upright across both lanes of southbound traffic.

SULLIVAN, IL ・ 2 DAYS AGO