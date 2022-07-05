ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Large police presence observed near West Main in Decatur

By Tony Reid
Herald & Review
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleDECATUR — Officials are mum on the reason behind the large police presence Tuesday morning in the area of West Main Street and Fairview Avenue. Multiple police vehicles were parked along West Main with...

herald-review.com

wlds.com

Authorities Search Pond for Clues to Missing Spfld Man

Police in Sangamon County is continuing to search for a Springfield man who has been missing for more than a year. Police recently searched a pond on the far western edge of Springfield in relation to the disappearance of 42-year-old Kenneth Paul Brown, according to WICS Newschannel 20. Authorities say...
SANGAMON COUNTY, IL
wdbr.com

Man arrested in copper thefts

Using both social media and broadcast media the word got out that someone was stealing valuable copper and other materials from the former Ursuline Academy Music Conservatory. The Tony Libri family has been painstakingly restoring the building but a rash of thefts, breakings and vandalisms is making a tough job tougher.
SPRINGFIELD, IL
WCIA

Springfield’s Sixth Street closing

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WCIA) — Drivers in Springfield will need to find a new way of getting around town this weekend and next week as constructions crews close part of Sixth Street. The closure begins at 10 a.m. on Friday between Wellesley Avenue and Broad Place. Access to properties in...
SPRINGFIELD, IL
foxillinois.com

Arrest in Benedictine University copper thefts

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WICS/WRSP) — Police have now arrested John Cheek of Springfield in connection to criminal damage and theft of copper from the Benedictine University campus. Cheek was arrested Thursday after a picture of him circulated on social media and he was identified with the help of the community...
SPRINGFIELD, IL
WCIA

State Police: 3 people taken to hospital after crash

CHAMPAIGN COUNTY, Ill. (WCIA) — State Police said three people were taken to the hospital after a crash on southbound I-57 near Champaign. In a news release, troopers said their preliminary investigation indicated the vehicle, a 2013 Ford F150, was entering a construction zone when the vehicle changed lanes. The driver then lost control of […]
CHAMPAIGN, IL
WCIA

Champaign Co. Sheriff: Downtown jail closing

CHAMPAIGN COUNTY, Ill. (WCIA)–The Champaign County Sheriff’s Office announced the closure of the county jail in downtown Urbana. The department secured funding from the Champaign County Board to move 70 inmates from the jail in 2021 with the intent of closing the facility due to safety and security concerns.
CHAMPAIGN COUNTY, IL
WCIA

Champaign road closing for pavement patching

CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WCIA) — Construction crews will be closing part of a street in Champaign later this week in order to complete pavement patching. Weather permitting, Cottage Court will close between White Street and Springfield Avenue on Friday and will remain closed all of next week. The street will remain open at White Street to allow access to local properties, but through traffic will not be allowed.
CHAMPAIGN, IL
nowdecatur.com

Decatur standoff ends peacefully after 8 hours

July 5, 2022 – A standoff between Sheriff’s deputies and an armed man ended peacefully today. Around 9am today, Macon County Sheriff’s Deputies were at an address in the 1400 block of West Main Street to serve an eviction notice to the tenant. When deputies entered the residence they thought was vacant, they encountered a 58 year old male with a handgun. The man then retreated into a different location of the home.
DECATUR, IL
WCIA

Man arrested in crash investigation

DECATUR, Ill. (WCIA) — The Decatur Police Department announced that a man has been arrested in connection to a crash that left a teacher seriously hurt in April. Rashean Vorties was arrested on Wednesday for Aggravated Reckless Driving by the U.S. Marshals Task Force, which includes members of the Decatur Police Department and Macon County […]
DECATUR, IL
1470 WMBD

Man charged with driving stolen car through Bloomington airport gate

BLOOMINGTON, Ill. – A Central Illinois man faces a host of charges stemming from him allegedly driving his car through a fence at the Central Illinois Regional Airport in Bloomington. Stephon Carter, 33, is charged with Possession of a Stolen Vehicle, Criminal Trespass of a Restricted Area, and Criminal...
BLOOMINGTON, IL
WAND TV

Police report uptick in Kia and Hyundai vehicle thefts

DECATUR, Ill. (WAND)- The Decatur Police Department reports a recent rise in motor vehicle thefts in the Decatur area. According to police, they have seen a rise in thefts, particularly Kia and Hyundai vehicles. Most of the vehicles targeted have been base model trims of 2015-or-newer Hyundais and 2011-or-newer Kias.
DECATUR, IL
Herald & Review

Arcola, Humboldt, Sullivan men injured in I-57 crash

CHAMPAIGN — Motorists from Arcola, Humboldt and Sullivan were injured in a single vehicle crash Wednesday afternoon on Interstate 57 in Champaign. Illinois State Police District 10 in Pesotum reported in a press release that the crash occurred at approximately 2:33 p.m. as Dennis Ozier, 79, of Sullivan was driving his pickup truck south on I-57 near milepost 238 entering a construction zone. Police said the driver changed lanes within the construction zone and lost control of his vehicle. The truck overturned and came to rest upright across both lanes of southbound traffic.
SULLIVAN, IL
Effingham Radio

Mattoon Daycare Provider Found Guilty Of Shaking Infant

A Mattoon daycare provider is guilty of shaking a 6-month-old in 2020. Carmen Petak was found guilty on one count of aggravated battery to a child. She was charged after police were called out in January 2020 to Sarah Bush Lincoln Health Center on a report of an injured baby.
MATTOON, IL

