Herbert’s Road to More Carries, Remembering DT, and Other Bears Notes
bleachernation.com
4 days ago
Today, plenty of folks in the Chicagoland area are operating with a heavy heart. Another act of senseless violence (this time, in suburban Highland Park) by way of a mass shooting with yet another suspect who shouldn’t have had access to this sort of firearm. Thoughts and prayers can do only...
Kevin Durant has been at the center of the NBA world ever since he officially requested a trade from the Brooklyn Nets. Although a trade isn't imminent at this time, it sounds like he has a preferred landing spot. According to Jake Fischer of Bleacher Report, Durant would like to...
CHICAGO (AP) — Allie Quigley won the WNBA 3-Point Contest for a record fourth time Saturday, putting together a perfect final rack. Going last in the final round, Quigley easily turned away Washington Mystics guard Ariel Atkins and Atlanta Dream guard Rhyne Howard. After Atkins put up 21 points and Howard had 14, Quigley rolled to 30 points. It was one sweet victory for Quigley, who is from nearby Joliet, played college ball at DePaul and helped the Chicago Sky win the WNBA title last season. Sky teammate Candace Parker cheered her on in an Quigley DePaul jersey, and Quigley’s wife, Courtney Vandersloot, another Sky guard, also clapped excitedly courtside. New York Liberty guard Sabrina Ionescu and Zoe Brooks, a point guard from New Jersey who has committed to North Carolina State, combined to win the Skills Challenge. Ionescu and Brooks defeated Indiana Fever forward NaLyssa Smith and Victoria Flores, a prep point guard from Texas, in the final.
