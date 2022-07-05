UNITED WAY AWARDS MORE THAN $200,000 IN GRANTS TO LOCAL NONPROFITS

A new job title is starting to appear on the organizational charts of municipalities across the U.S. as towns, cities and counties continue to see population becoming more diverse in a variety of categories such as age, economic status, heritage, educational attainment and immigration status. The job title is equity officer and the idea is to have someone on staff charged with the responsibility of making sure that everyone can have a stake in being served by government as well as opportunities for involvement in its operation.

YONKERS, NY ・ 8 HOURS AGO