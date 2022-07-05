ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Westchester County, NY

UNITED WAY AWARDS MORE THAN $200,000 IN GRANTS TO LOCAL NONPROFITS

By Editorial Staff
WestfairOnline
WestfairOnline
 4 days ago
Cover picture for the article

United Way of Westchester and Putnam (UWWP) awarded 28 grants to local nonprofits totaling $210,000. The grants support...

westfaironline.com

Comments / 0

Related
WestfairOnline

FIRST COUNTY BANK FOUNDATION DONATES $518,000 TO LOCAL NONPROFITS

First County Bank Foundation announced that it is donating $518,000 in grants to over 100 Fairfield County nonprofits through its annual CommunityFirst Grant Program. The focus of the First County Bank Foundation is to support Fairfield County nonprofits based within the Bank’s footprint, that focus on supporting the following critical issues: affordable housing, economic development…
FAIRFIELD COUNTY, CT
WestfairOnline

HUDSON GATEWAY REALTOR FOUNDATION PRESENTS $1,500 DONATION TO CATHOLIC CHARITIES COMMUNITY SERVICES OF ROCKLAND

The Hudson Gateway REALTOR Foundation, the charitable arm of the Hudson Gateway Association of REALTORS, recently presented a check for $1,500 to the Catholic Charities Community Services of Rockland (CCCSR) in Haverstraw. CCCSR provides quality human services to any resident of Rockland County who needs help, non-Catholics and Catholics alike. They work to assure that…
ROCKLAND COUNTY, NY
WestfairOnline

LOCAL ORGANIZATIONS UNITE TO HELP AFGHAN REFUGEES LEARN ENGLISH

Each year, refugees seek safety in the US, often arriving with nothing more than a suitcase and struggling with our language. That’s why the Interfaith Refugee Resettlement Committee (IRRC), Fairfield County’s Community Foundation (FCCF), Housatonic Community College (HCC) and its Foundation banded together to help develop the English communication skills of an Afghan family fleeing…
FAIRFIELD COUNTY, CT
WestfairOnline

NONPROFIT HONOR THE ZANZARELLAS

Hundreds of business and community leaders participated in the Hospice of Westchester (HOW) 20th annual Golf Invitational at Westchester Hills Golf Club in White Plains on June 14. This year’s event honored Karen and John Zanzarella, longtime supporters, who have been volunteer coordinators and managers for the Golf Invitational since its inception. Proceeds from the…
WHITE PLAINS, NY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
County
Westchester County, NY
City
Putnam, CT
Westchester County, NY
Society
Local
Connecticut Society
WestfairOnline

RELAY FOR LIFE

Tompkins Community Bank recently participated in Relay for Life of Mahopac, raising more than $31,000 in total donations for the organization. Since Tompkins began participating in 2018, the bank has raised over $125,000 in cumulative funds for Relay for Life from employees and Tompkins customers across the Hudson Valley. The Relay for Life annual event rallies…
MAHOPAC, NY
WestfairOnline

Yonkers hires equity officer

A new job title is starting to appear on the organizational charts of municipalities across the U.S. as towns, cities and counties continue to see population becoming more diverse in a variety of categories such as age, economic status, heritage, educational attainment and immigration status. The job title is equity officer and the idea is to have someone on staff charged with the responsibility of making sure that everyone can have a stake in being served by government as well as opportunities for involvement in its operation.
YONKERS, NY
WestfairOnline

University of New Haven to offer cannabis certificate programs

The University of New Haven is collaborating with Green Flower, a California-based cannabis education company, to launch several new online certificate programs that focus on opportunities in the cannabis industry. The school is the first college or university in Connecticut to collaborate with Green Flower, which has developed relationships with schools across the country.
NEW HAVEN, CT
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Nonprofits#Charity#United Way Awards#United Way Of Westchester
WestfairOnline

Bridgeport launches down payment assistance program

Bridgeport’s municipal government has partnered with the nonprofit Building Neighborhood Together to launch a program designed to offer down payment assistance to low- and moderate-income homebuyers within the city. The program – called Home Bridgeport, the First Time Homebuyer Down Payment and Closing Cost Assistance Program – provides up...
BRIDGEPORT, CT
WestfairOnline

Kim Karl named VP of commercial lending at Savings Bank of Danbury

Savings Bank of Danbury has hired Kim Karl as vice president of commercial lending. Kim previously worked as a commercial lender for Ion Bank, People’s United Bank and TD Bank. Outside of banking, she is a member of the United Way of Western CT’s Northern Fairfield County Community Council, works a mentor with the Human Services Council of Norwalk, is a board member at the McGivney Community Center and serves as secretary of the Greater Norwalk Chamber of Commerce.
DANBURY, CT
WestfairOnline

EMPIRE CITY HOSTS SUCCESSFUL COMMUNITY BLOOD DRIVE SUPPORTED BY AREA ELECTED Officials

With local blood supplies at their lowest recent levels in the New York region, Empire City Casino by MGM Resorts once again partnered with the New York Blood Center (NYBC) to host a community blood drive on Wednesday at Empire City Casino. Also supporting the cause were state, county and local elected officials from around the region including New York State Assembly Member Nader Sayegh, New York State Assembly Member Yudelka Tapia, New York State Assembly Member Michael Benedetto, New York State Senator Shelley Mayer, New York State Senator Alessandra Biaggi, Westchester County Executive George Latimer, County Legislator James Nolan, Mount Vernon Mayor Shawyn Patterson-Howard and Yonkers City Council Minority Leader Michael Breen.
WESTCHESTER COUNTY, NY
WestfairOnline

SCOUTS OF CONNECTICUT GOLD AWARD

Girl Scouts of Connecticut (GSOFCT) recognized exceptional Girl Scouts who earned the organization’s highest award at the Girl Scout Gold Award Ceremony on June 5. The annual celebration at the Courtyard by Marriott in Waterbury honored the dreamers and the doers who take the organization’s mission “make the world a better place” to the next level….
WATERBURY, CT
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Advocacy
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
United Way
NewsBreak
Charities
WestfairOnline

Historic Hudson Valley honors the Ginsburgs

Historic Hudson Valley (HHV), a nonprofit based in Tarrytown that has its mission interpreting and promoting historic landmarks of national significance in the Hudson Valley for the benefit and enjoyment of the public, has honored developer Martin Ginsburg and his wife Irene. Ginsburg is the founder and principal of Ginsburg...
HUDSON, NY
WestfairOnline

Castle Point VA Hospital to remain open

A plan to shut down the VA Castle Point Medical Center in Wappingers Falls has been killed in the U.S. Senate and the news is being welcomed by leaders of organizations serving veterans as well as local officials who had been opposing the proposed closure. After U.S. Senate Majority Leader...
CASTLE POINT, NY
theharlemvalleynews.net

Statement from Dutchess County Executive Marcus J. Molinaro

Statement from Dutchess County Executive Marcus J. Molinaro. following the death of Dutchess County Public Works employee Patrick Sullivan. “Our hearts are heavy as we mourn the death of Dutchess County Public Works Highway Division employee Patrick Sullivan who passed away on Wednesday, July 6th. Patrick was a second-generation Dutchess...
DUTCHESS COUNTY, NY
WestfairOnline

WestfairOnline

White Plains, NY
1K+
Followers
6K+
Post
199K+
Views
ABOUT

Westfair Business Publications (Westfair), a privately held publishing firm located in White Plains, N.Y., publishes weekly business newspapers: the Westchester County Business Journal in New York state and the Fairfield County Business Journal in Connecticut. With a weekly readership of more than 150,000, Westfair’s business publications reach business leaders and decision makers in seven counties as a premier source of business information on matters of concern and interest. Its website, westfaironline.com, provide up-to-date news and information on issues important and pertinent to the regional business marketplace.

 https://westfaironline.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy