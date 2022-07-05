COMEDIAN AND BOYS & GIRLS CLUB OF MOUNT VERNON ALUMNI JB SMOOVE APPEARS AT ANNUAL CORPORATE GOLF OUTING FUNDRAISER

For the first time ever, the nation's only retailer for lost luggage will host a one-of-a-kind silent auction in New York City this weekend -- and it is all for a good cause. On Sunday, at the Greenpoint Terminal Market, Unclaimed Baggage will auction off a Samsonite carry-on suitcase containing more than 10 luxury items, including designer sunglasses, Airpods, an iPad and a designer scarf, among other curated items. The silent auction will take place from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. with a starting bid of $500.

NEW YORK CITY, NY ・ 1 DAY AGO