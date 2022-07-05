ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
The American philosopher and psychologist John Dewey once said, “Education is not preparation for life; education is life itself.” Dewey advocated for an educational paradigm called pragmatism, which stresses the importance of learning academic concepts by experiencing them firsthand, instead of through lectures and repetition in a classroom.

While the philosophy is used by many educators (especially those working in fields where the value of work experience exceeds the value placed on an academic background ), many people take great pride in their formal educational credentials because of the valuable skills such educations provided and because of the immense amount of work that goes into earning a degree.

Stacker compiled a list of counties with the most college graduates in Tennessee using data from the U.S. Census Bureau . Counties are ranked by the highest percent of the population 25 years and over that has a Bachelor’s degree or higher using 2020 5-year estimates.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0194oI_0gVNcbWk00
GamblinMonkey // Wikimedia Commons

#30. Dyer County

– 18.6% of population 25 years and over with Bachelor’s degree or higher

– Less than high school diploma: 14.3% ($23,759 median earnings)
– High school graduate: 36.0% ($30,704)
– Some college or Associate’s degree: 31.2% ($36,294)
– Bachelor’s degree: 11.5% ($52,392)
– Graduate or professional degree: 7.0% ($60,455)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0WMwrr_0gVNcbWk00
Brian Stansberry // Wikimedia Commons

#29. Carroll County

– 18.7% of population 25 years and over with Bachelor’s degree or higher

– Less than high school diploma: 12.8% ($22,159 median earnings)
– High school graduate: 42.8% ($28,466)
– Some college or Associate’s degree: 25.6% ($30,806)
– Bachelor’s degree: 11.5% ($37,591)
– Graduate or professional degree: 7.3% ($49,132)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2Cn6Rh_0gVNcbWk00
Brian Stansberry // Wikimedia Commons

#28. DeKalb County

– 18.9% of population 25 years and over with Bachelor’s degree or higher

– Less than high school diploma: 20.5% ($24,030 median earnings)
– High school graduate: 38.2% ($31,920)
– Some college or Associate’s degree: 22.3% ($38,264)
– Bachelor’s degree: 12.5% ($43,750)
– Graduate or professional degree: 6.4% ($52,527)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=42FkZN_0gVNcbWk00
Brian Stansberry // Wikimedia Commons

#27. Roane County

– 19.1% of population 25 years and over with Bachelor’s degree or higher

– Less than high school diploma: 10.2% ($15,915 median earnings)
– High school graduate: 37.8% ($28,279)
– Some college or Associate’s degree: 33.0% ($36,832)
– Bachelor’s degree: 11.4% ($53,621)
– Graduate or professional degree: 7.7% ($57,282)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1c0HqZ_0gVNcbWk00
Ichabod // Wikimedia Commons

#26. Lincoln County

– 19.1% of population 25 years and over with Bachelor’s degree or higher

– Less than high school diploma: 15.1% ($23,098 median earnings)
– High school graduate: 41.5% ($34,884)
– Some college or Associate’s degree: 24.2% ($35,569)
– Bachelor’s degree: 11.7% ($62,225)
– Graduate or professional degree: 7.5% ($57,047)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3VTHjP_0gVNcbWk00
Daniel Hartwig from San Mateo, CA, USA // Wikimedia Commons

#25. Moore County

– 19.4% of population 25 years and over with Bachelor’s degree or higher

– Less than high school diploma: 13.6% ($38,833 median earnings)
– High school graduate: 42.1% ($31,522)
– Some college or Associate’s degree: 24.9% ($46,615)
– Bachelor’s degree: 15.3% ($60,388)
– Graduate or professional degree: 4.1% (earnings not available)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=48TVw9_0gVNcbWk00
Brian Stansberry // Wikimedia Commons

#24. Weakley County

– 19.9% of population 25 years and over with Bachelor’s degree or higher

– Less than high school diploma: 12.7% ($25,694 median earnings)
– High school graduate: 44.1% ($30,189)
– Some college or Associate’s degree: 23.3% ($32,713)
– Bachelor’s degree: 11.6% ($39,440)
– Graduate or professional degree: 8.2% ($47,966)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0VQDfA_0gVNcbWk00
Brian Stansberry // Wikimedia Commons

#23. Robertson County

– 20.4% of population 25 years and over with Bachelor’s degree or higher

– Less than high school diploma: 12.7% ($32,271 median earnings)
– High school graduate: 39.1% ($32,480)
– Some college or Associate’s degree: 27.8% ($39,823)
– Bachelor’s degree: 14.6% ($49,697)
– Graduate or professional degree: 5.8% ($58,836)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=42mNs2_0gVNcbWk00
Brian Stansberry // Wikimedia Commons

#22. Cheatham County

– 20.5% of population 25 years and over with Bachelor’s degree or higher

– Less than high school diploma: 13.4% ($25,842 median earnings)
– High school graduate: 38.8% ($35,826)
– Some college or Associate’s degree: 27.3% ($38,452)
– Bachelor’s degree: 13.7% ($52,372)
– Graduate or professional degree: 6.8% ($67,473)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0ZTVfW_0gVNcbWk00
Brian Stansberry // Wikimedia Commons

#21. Franklin County

– 20.8% of population 25 years and over with Bachelor’s degree or higher

– Less than high school diploma: 11.9% ($26,977 median earnings)
– High school graduate: 42.1% ($29,871)
– Some college or Associate’s degree: 25.2% ($35,213)
– Bachelor’s degree: 12.4% ($42,250)
– Graduate or professional degree: 8.4% ($63,793)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0YBpv9_0gVNcbWk00
Brian Stansberry // Wikimedia Commons

#20. Coffee County

– 21.2% of population 25 years and over with Bachelor’s degree or higher

– Less than high school diploma: 13.1% ($22,408 median earnings)
– High school graduate: 38.3% ($29,733)
– Some college or Associate’s degree: 27.5% ($34,731)
– Bachelor’s degree: 12.9% ($46,053)
– Graduate or professional degree: 8.3% ($54,048)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2GLFqM_0gVNcbWk00
Thomas R Machnitzki (thomas@machnitzki.com) // Wikimedia Commons

#19. Fayette County

– 22.5% of population 25 years and over with Bachelor’s degree or higher

– Less than high school diploma: 12.2% ($33,538 median earnings)
– High school graduate: 33.4% ($32,163)
– Some college or Associate’s degree: 31.9% ($42,111)
– Bachelor’s degree: 14.6% ($61,757)
– Graduate or professional degree: 7.9% ($75,181)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2R01VE_0gVNcbWk00
Brian Stansberry // Wikimedia Commons

#18. Anderson County

– 22.8% of population 25 years and over with Bachelor’s degree or higher

– Less than high school diploma: 11.4% ($25,047 median earnings)
– High school graduate: 34.3% ($31,346)
– Some college or Associate’s degree: 31.5% ($35,482)
– Bachelor’s degree: 12.5% ($46,199)
– Graduate or professional degree: 10.3% ($65,288)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=35oyXb_0gVNcbWk00
Brian Stansberry // Wikimedia Commons

#17. Bradley County

– 23.5% of population 25 years and over with Bachelor’s degree or higher

– Less than high school diploma: 12.9% ($21,766 median earnings)
– High school graduate: 32.3% ($30,986)
– Some college or Associate’s degree: 31.3% ($34,287)
– Bachelor’s degree: 14.8% ($42,862)
– Graduate or professional degree: 8.7% ($57,434)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2AO6B8_0gVNcbWk00
Canva

#16. Maury County

– 24.0% of population 25 years and over with Bachelor’s degree or higher

– Less than high school diploma: 9.6% ($27,606 median earnings)
– High school graduate: 34.8% ($31,227)
– Some college or Associate’s degree: 31.6% ($39,442)
– Bachelor’s degree: 16.0% ($49,242)
– Graduate or professional degree: 8.0% ($59,517)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3Yz7G0_0gVNcbWk00
Brian Stansberry // Wikimedia Commons

#15. Sullivan County

– 24.5% of population 25 years and over with Bachelor’s degree or higher

– Less than high school diploma: 12.5% ($22,041 median earnings)
– High school graduate: 34.1% ($27,562)
– Some college or Associate’s degree: 28.8% ($32,138)
– Bachelor’s degree: 15.8% ($43,389)
– Graduate or professional degree: 8.7% ($60,806)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3JNbBP_0gVNcbWk00
Brian Stansberry // Wikimedia Commons

#14. Blount County

– 24.6% of population 25 years and over with Bachelor’s degree or higher

– Less than high school diploma: 10.6% ($21,494 median earnings)
– High school graduate: 35.4% ($32,307)
– Some college or Associate’s degree: 29.4% ($36,207)
– Bachelor’s degree: 15.5% ($48,918)
– Graduate or professional degree: 9.1% ($60,133)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1BJubk_0gVNcbWk00
Canva

#13. Madison County

– 25.9% of population 25 years and over with Bachelor’s degree or higher

– Less than high school diploma: 11.5% ($25,492 median earnings)
– High school graduate: 34.4% ($30,220)
– Some college or Associate’s degree: 28.2% ($32,077)
– Bachelor’s degree: 16.0% ($44,545)
– Graduate or professional degree: 9.9% ($58,540)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=46DD8S_0gVNcbWk00
Brian Stansberry // Wikimedia Commons

#12. Putnam County

– 26.4% of population 25 years and over with Bachelor’s degree or higher

– Less than high school diploma: 11.8% ($21,635 median earnings)
– High school graduate: 37.6% ($29,759)
– Some college or Associate’s degree: 24.2% ($32,326)
– Bachelor’s degree: 15.7% ($44,568)
– Graduate or professional degree: 10.7% ($50,129)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3PTYo8_0gVNcbWk00
Scott Basford // Wikimedia Commons

#11. Loudon County

– 27.3% of population 25 years and over with Bachelor’s degree or higher

– Less than high school diploma: 13.0% ($27,255 median earnings)
– High school graduate: 30.6% ($30,528)
– Some college or Associate’s degree: 29.2% ($34,522)
– Bachelor’s degree: 17.9% ($46,456)
– Graduate or professional degree: 9.4% ($68,458)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4W3Zsd_0gVNcbWk00
Ichabod // Wikimedia Commons

#10. Sumner County

– 28.6% of population 25 years and over with Bachelor’s degree or higher

– Less than high school diploma: 9.7% ($28,310 median earnings)
– High school graduate: 30.3% ($34,479)
– Some college or Associate’s degree: 31.4% ($37,771)
– Bachelor’s degree: 19.7% ($54,982)
– Graduate or professional degree: 8.9% ($64,833)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=48d8FW_0gVNcbWk00
Canva

#9. Montgomery County

– 29.4% of population 25 years and over with Bachelor’s degree or higher

– Less than high school diploma: 6.7% ($19,466 median earnings)
– High school graduate: 27.1% ($32,848)
– Some college or Associate’s degree: 36.7% ($37,087)
– Bachelor’s degree: 19.0% ($46,597)
– Graduate or professional degree: 10.4% ($56,688)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0DCaQn_0gVNcbWk00
Brian Stansberry // Wikimedia Commons

#8. Washington County

– 32.3% of population 25 years and over with Bachelor’s degree or higher

– Less than high school diploma: 10.4% ($24,046 median earnings)
– High school graduate: 29.5% ($27,659)
– Some college or Associate’s degree: 27.8% ($33,072)
– Bachelor’s degree: 18.7% ($48,260)
– Graduate or professional degree: 13.6% ($63,389)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0yW7nV_0gVNcbWk00
Canva

#7. Shelby County

– 32.4% of population 25 years and over with Bachelor’s degree or higher

– Less than high school diploma: 10.9% ($22,168 median earnings)
– High school graduate: 27.3% ($27,358)
– Some college or Associate’s degree: 29.4% ($33,480)
– Bachelor’s degree: 19.3% ($51,197)
– Graduate or professional degree: 13.0% ($69,645)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3DqaVS_0gVNcbWk00
Canva

#6. Rutherford County

– 32.6% of population 25 years and over with Bachelor’s degree or higher

– Less than high school diploma: 7.6% ($28,678 median earnings)
– High school graduate: 27.8% ($35,809)
– Some college or Associate’s degree: 32.0% ($40,168)
– Bachelor’s degree: 22.9% ($49,897)
– Graduate or professional degree: 9.7% ($59,816)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1u1nco_0gVNcbWk00
Brian Stansberry // Wikimedia Commons

#5. Hamilton County

– 33.3% of population 25 years and over with Bachelor’s degree or higher

– Less than high school diploma: 9.7% ($21,743 median earnings)
– High school graduate: 26.2% ($29,364)
– Some college or Associate’s degree: 30.7% ($34,799)
– Bachelor’s degree: 21.5% ($52,279)
– Graduate or professional degree: 11.8% ($63,815)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=221MXD_0gVNcbWk00
Ichabod // Wikimedia Commons

#4. Wilson County

– 34.8% of population 25 years and over with Bachelor’s degree or higher

– Less than high school diploma: 8.0% ($31,224 median earnings)
– High school graduate: 28.1% ($37,187)
– Some college or Associate’s degree: 29.1% ($42,815)
– Bachelor’s degree: 23.4% ($58,066)
– Graduate or professional degree: 11.3% ($65,553)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4UYc56_0gVNcbWk00
Ɱ // Wikimedia Commons

#3. Knox County

– 38.8% of population 25 years and over with Bachelor’s degree or higher

– Less than high school diploma: 8.1% ($22,086 median earnings)
– High school graduate: 24.7% ($29,393)
– Some college or Associate’s degree: 28.4% ($36,195)
– Bachelor’s degree: 23.5% ($51,090)
– Graduate or professional degree: 15.3% ($65,229)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=08y0ug_0gVNcbWk00
Canva

#2. Davidson County

– 43.3% of population 25 years and over with Bachelor’s degree or higher

– Less than high school diploma: 10.3% ($25,012 median earnings)
– High school graduate: 21.4% ($30,427)
– Some college or Associate’s degree: 25.0% ($36,392)
– Bachelor’s degree: 27.3% ($50,453)
– Graduate or professional degree: 16.0% ($63,145)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=32tpwf_0gVNcbWk00
Canva

#1. Williamson County

– 60.5% of population 25 years and over with Bachelor’s degree or higher

– Less than high school diploma: 4.8% ($25,410 median earnings)
– High school graduate: 13.0% ($37,575)
– Some college or Associate’s degree: 21.7% ($44,115)
– Bachelor’s degree: 38.1% ($70,751)
– Graduate or professional degree: 22.4% ($92,454)

