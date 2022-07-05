ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Augusta, GA

Sibley Mill, 1880, Augusta

Cover picture for the articleThe Sibley Manufacturing Company was chartered in 1880 and construction of the Sibley Mill began on the site of the old Confederate Powder Works. Jones S. Davis, who also designed the Enterprise Mill, created an extraordinary factory, 528 feet long with three floors containing 24,000 spindles. A fourth floor was added...

Luxury glamping site takes new ownership by Augusta locals

APPLING, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Timberline Glamping Company’s Augusta Location is under new local ownership. Nathan and Rebeka Self, CEOs of Timberline Glamping Co., made the decision to sell their second location at Clarks Hill Lake to a local family. Formally known as Georgia Glamping Company, the Self’s started their...
Market on Main summer grill-off event returns to Warrenton

WARRENTON, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - A small town in our area is hoping to generate some buzz. It all centers around summer grilling. We were in Warrenton, to see what an event like this could mean for the town. Warrenton’s getting ready for a grill-off. “If it can be on...
Confederate Powder Works Chimney, 1862, Augusta

This historic chimney, standing 150 feet tall, is all that remains of the Confederate Powder Works, which was the only major industrial facility built by the Confederate States. Augusta was chosen as the site of the powder works for the ready power source provided by the adjacent canal and good railroad infrastructure. Lieutenant Colonel George Washington Rains oversaw the construction of the project and Major Charles Shaler Smith was the chief architect and engineer. Construction began in 1862 and when complete consisted of 26 well-spaced buildings stretching two miles along the Augusta Canal. It was soon the second largest powder works in the world. Around 2.75 million pounds of gunpowder were produced here until operations ended in April 1865, though production was slowed by a massive explosion in August 1864. When the Powder Works was demolished during a widening of the canal between 1872-1875, the chimney was saved as a monument at the request of Colonel Rains, who remained in Augusta and later became dean of the Medical College of Georgia. The adjacent Sibley Mill was not part of the Confederate Powder Works but was constructed with bricks leftover from the ruins of the complex.
Hidden gems of the Augusta area

Whether it's a restaurant that has great food, a business that provides great service, or a person that does great things in the community, a hidden gem is something that you feel get's far less recognition than it deserves.
Career fairs, other opportunities offered across CSRA

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - The Charlie Norwood Veterans Affairs Medical Center will be holding a job fair on July 16. The event will be held from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. at the Uptown campus, 1 Freedom Way. VA personnel will interview applicants for clinical and non-clinical positions across the...
Augusta Canal Headgates, 1840s & 1870s, Columbia County

Henry Harford Cumming envisioned Augusta as the “Lowell of the South” [in reference to the textile hub in Massachusetts] and was the driving force behind the Augusta Canal. The first nine-mile section was completed between 1845-1846, and within a couple of years three mills had already been risen along the waterway. Built near the end of the Canal Era [roughly 1800-1850], it was amazingly successful, as most Southern canals never were, and is the only intact industrial canal still in use in the South today. It was lengthened and enlarged between 1872-1877. It was after this expansion that most of the mills associated with Augusta’s industrial heritage were constructed. These included the Enterprise, Blanche, Sibley, and King Mills. I believe the present gatehouse dates to the expansion period in the 1870s.
Pineapple Ink Tavern returns to the downtown Augusta restaurant scene

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WFXG) - Pineapple Ink Tavern has reopened after closing its doors during the pandemic. The restaurant has been closed for renovations since January, after being granted by the Downtown Development Authority to remodel their nearly 100 year old building. Located 1002 Broad Street, the tavern is virtually the...
New Owners Acquire Sig Cox Heating and Air Conditioning

COLUMBIA, SC – Sunbelt Business Brokers announces the sale of Sig Cox Heating and Air Conditioning based in Augusta, Georgia to JSM Family Holdings Corporation. Sig Cox has been a premier provider of residential, commercial and mechanical HVAC services since 1926. The company’s former President, John Haynie, whose grandfather...
Hundreds of unopened masks found in dumpster at AU Health

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - The number of COVID cases in Richmond County are at a five-month high. The feds are predicting another wave this fall, which would make our third fall into the pandemic. In the meantime, unused Personal Protective Equipment (PPE) is filling up dumpsters across the country, including...
Locals gather in downtown Augusta to celebrate Independence Day

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WJBF) – Monday night was all about food, fun, and patriotism as Augusta came together to celebrate our country’s freedom. Live music, inflatables, and fireworks made this a super-family-friendly 4th of July in downtown Augusta.,,  with something for everyone. “I love it baby, “said Janice Foxworth. “The beer, music, food,” said Eric Silvestri. More than […]
McGregor & Company, LLP Announces Staff Promotion

McGregor & Company, LLP, is pleased to announce the promotion of Heather S. Mims (Corder), CPA to Senior Manager. She joined McGregor & Company in 2013. She graduated summa cum laude from the University of South Carolina with a Bachelor’s degree in Accounting and a minor in Integrated Information Technology. She received her Master of Accountancy also from the University of South Carolina. Heather is certified in South Carolina as a CPA, is a member of the AICPA and the South Carolina Association of Certified Public Accountants. She works out of our Columbia office and provides both audit and tax services to the Firm’s clients.
Augusta VA to Hold Job Fair

The Charlie Norwood VA Medical Center in Augusta is hosting a job fair next Saturday, July 16, at the Uptown Campus at 1 Freedom Way. Hours are 9:00 a.m. until 3:00 p.m. VA officials say they have clinical and non-clinical positions to fill across the healthcare system, including sites in Augusta, Athens, Aiken, and Statesboro. Augusta VA personnel will be conducting interviews and making same-day offers for some positions.
Lawsuit aims to block downtown Aiken redevelopment project

AIKEN, S.C. (WRDW/WAGT) - Six residents and several organizations filed a lawsuit against the Project Pascalis downtown redevelopment project in Aiken, claiming the plans violate several laws. We’ve combed through the lawsuit to break down what you need to know. Project Pascalis would renovate the heart of the city...
Augusta temporarily closes Mayor's Fishing Pond

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WFXG) - The City of Augusta has temporarily closed the Mayor's Fishing Pond on Lock & Dam Rd. The pond is closed to public fishing until July 11. Residents with any questions about the pond closure are encouraged to call Augusta311.
Dennis Cahill Memorial, Augusta

On 29 July 1902, as 9-year-old Dallas Corine Kitchens was taking lunch to her aunt at the Enterprise Mill [visible at left background], she fell from the canal bridge to the water below. Dennis Cahill, an Irish immigrant working for the City of Augusta, noticed her distress and jumped into the canal to save her, but was drowned during the attempt. I believe the girl also died.
Archibald Butt Memorial Bridge, 1914, Augusta: Georgia’s Only Titanic Memorial

The Major Archibald Willingham Butt Memorial Bridge [shortened to Butt Bridge, locally] is Georgia’s only monument to a victim of the sinking of RMS Titanic and is also one of the most unusual. In terms of sheer size it’s likely the largest such memorial in the nation. Four regal lions guard the corners of the bridge and bald eagles perch atop lighted globes on both sides. The pedestrian friendly structure is also a great place to view the historic Augusta Canal.
CSRA Events: Live music, food trucks and vendor fairs

Spend the long summer evenings with lawn chairs and blankets outside at the Maude Edenfield Park for Music in the Park on July 7. The weekly free concert series runs from May to July highlighting local musicians. Starting at 7 p.m. there will be music by The Augusta Broadway Singers and Les Reagan’s vocal group will perform. In the event of inclement weather, entertainment will be moved indoors to the North Augusta community center. Visit the North Augusta Arts Council website for more information.
Big Numbers For Downtown Augusta Protest

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Over four hundred people gathered in downtown Augusta to march for human rights and abortions. The march started at the corner of 12th and Broad Street and looped around to Augusta Common. People were passionate enough even though the temperature heated up. “My rights were taken...
All-women rideshare company launches in Augusta

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - A rideshare company made by women for women is now available in Augusta. In the latest data from Lyft, between 2017 and 2019, they reported over 2,100 sexual assault incidents. From 2018 to 2019, Uber reported over 6,000 sexual assault cases. This new rideshare, Trips4Women tells...
