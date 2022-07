Motherly instinct was possibly the one thing standing between a child being abducted at Stone Mountain Park near Atlanta on Saturday night. According to WSB-TV, a woman who was at the park attending the annual Fantastic Fourth Celebration fireworks event found a three-year-old boy who had been separated from his family during a storm that happened in the area. Kelly Pittman was trying to help the child, and asked him what his mothers name was.

ATLANTA, GA ・ 1 DAY AGO