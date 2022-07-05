ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Del City, OK

Traffic stop leads officers to 59 pounds of fentanyl

By K. Querry-Thompson/KFOR
KFOR
KFOR
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2kezcV_0gVNbo2O00

DEL CITY, Okla. (KFOR) – Officials in Del City say a traffic stop led to a drug bust and an arrest.

Around 4 p.m. on July 2, officers with the Del City Police Department pulled over a vehicle for failing to stop for a stop sign in a construction zone.

After pulling the car over, police realized the license plate checked back to another vehicle.

Authorities also noticed that the driver appeared nervous and they could smell marijuana from inside the vehicle. They also spotted a marijuana cigarette and a glass stem.

The driver ultimately admitted that there were drugs in the doors of the car.

In all, police found 37 sealed packaged and a total weight of 59.3 pounds of what is believed to be fentanyl was recovered during the traffic stop.

Authorities arrested 20-year-old Servando Osuna on complaints of disobeying stop signs, driving without a state driver’s license, no insurance verification, improper tag display, trafficking controlled dangerous substances, possession of marijuana, possession of drug paraphernalia, and destruction of city property.

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Fentanyl#Marijuana#City Police#Stop Signs
