Stanley Cup champions announce 2022-23 preseason schedule
9NEWS
4 days ago
The Colorado Avalanche have announced the 2022-23 preseason with six exhibition games on the schedule this fall. The Avalanche open the preseason with split-squad games at Minnesota and at home at Ball Arena against Vegas on Sunday, Sept. 25. Colorado will face the same three opponents for the fifth...
Kevin Durant has been at the center of the NBA world ever since he officially requested a trade from the Brooklyn Nets. Although a trade isn't imminent at this time, it sounds like he has a preferred landing spot. According to Jake Fischer of Bleacher Report, Durant would like to...
Shaedon Sharpe, the No. 7 pick in the 2022 NBA Draft, will be sidelined for the time being. Sharpe left the court during the first quarter of his NBA Summer League debut with the Portland Trail Blazers after injuring his shoulder and never returned. One MRI later, the official diagnosis is a small labral tear that will be re-evaluated in 10-14 days, reports Shams Charania of The Athletic.
CHICAGO (AP) — Allie Quigley won the WNBA 3-Point Contest for a record fourth time Saturday, putting together a perfect final rack. Going last in the final round, Quigley easily turned away Washington Mystics guard Ariel Atkins and Atlanta Dream guard Rhyne Howard. After Atkins put up 21 points and Howard had 14, Quigley rolled to 30 points. It was one sweet victory for Quigley, who is from nearby Joliet, played college ball at DePaul and helped the Chicago Sky win the WNBA title last season. Sky teammate Candace Parker cheered her on in an Quigley DePaul jersey, and Quigley’s wife, Courtney Vandersloot, another Sky guard, also clapped excitedly courtside. New York Liberty guard Sabrina Ionescu and Zoe Brooks, a point guard from New Jersey who has committed to North Carolina State, combined to win the Skills Challenge. Ionescu and Brooks defeated Indiana Fever forward NaLyssa Smith and Victoria Flores, a prep point guard from Texas, in the final.
