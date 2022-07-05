Buffalo man indicted on murder and attempted murder charges following police-involved shooting

On July 9, 2022 at 4:00 A.M., Troopers out of SP Niagara arrested a 14-year-old from Buffalo, NY for Grand Larceny 3rd degree and Unlawful Fleeing 3rd degree. On July 9, 2022, Troopers responded to a suspicious vehicle complaint in the town of Wheatfield, NY. Further investigation revealed that home cameras were able to capture footage of unidentified suspects going though vehicles that were unlocked and possibly opening residence garage doors. Troopers patrolled the area and observed two vehicles that did not stop at an intersection and attempted a traffic stop. Both vehicles fled and ultimately crashed. The occupants fled on foot and the Niagara County Sheriff’s Office assisted at the scene and located and detained the 14-year-old. The 14-year-old was arrested and processed at SP Niagara. The vehicles occupied by the suspects were found to be stolen.

BUFFALO, NY ・ 16 HOURS AGO