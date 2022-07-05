ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Buffalo, NY

Buffalo man indicted on murder and attempted murder charges following police-involved shooting

2 On Your Side
2 On Your Side
 4 days ago
Cover picture for the article

BUFFALO, N.Y. — A Buffalo man was incidicted on murder and attempted murder charges in connection with a recent homicide and police-involved shooting. Nakeem D. Haynes, 27, was arraigned in court Tuesday morning on one count of Murder in the Second Degree, two...

www.wgrz.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
nyspnews.com

14 year old arrested for stealing vehicles

On July 9, 2022 at 4:00 A.M., Troopers out of SP Niagara arrested a 14-year-old from Buffalo, NY for Grand Larceny 3rd degree and Unlawful Fleeing 3rd degree. On July 9, 2022, Troopers responded to a suspicious vehicle complaint in the town of Wheatfield, NY. Further investigation revealed that home cameras were able to capture footage of unidentified suspects going though vehicles that were unlocked and possibly opening residence garage doors. Troopers patrolled the area and observed two vehicles that did not stop at an intersection and attempted a traffic stop. Both vehicles fled and ultimately crashed. The occupants fled on foot and the Niagara County Sheriff’s Office assisted at the scene and located and detained the 14-year-old. The 14-year-old was arrested and processed at SP Niagara. The vehicles occupied by the suspects were found to be stolen.
BUFFALO, NY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Buffalo, NY
Crime & Safety
City
Buffalo, NY
News 8 WROC

NYSP: Buffalo teen faces larceny charges after stealing vehicle

WHEATFIELD, N.Y. (WROC) – New York State Police have arrested a 14-year-old from Buffalo after troopers say home videos captured the teen and unidentified suspects going through vehicles that were unlocked and possibly opening garage doors to residences in the town of Wheatfield. Troopers say they patrolled the area and saw two vehicles that did […]
BUFFALO, NY
WIVB

Buffalo man facing gun charges after search warrant

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — A Buffalo man is facing gun charges after police say they found multiple loaded guns during a search warrant. Joseph Merrill, 32, of Buffalo, was charged with two counts of criminal possession of a weapon after police conducted a search warrant on July 4 on the 100 block of Dartmouth Avenue. Police said they recovered a loaded .40 caliber handgun, a loaded M4/AR-15 style rifle, two muskets and various ammunition.
BUFFALO, NY
News 4 Buffalo

Man arrested in Lockport on multiple warrants

LOCKPORT N.Y. (WIVB) — The Batavia Police Department announced Friday that Devon Wright was taken into custody in Lockport on multiple warrants. Wright had four active warrants against him: a bench warrant for attempted criminal possession of a weapon, third-degree assault, first-degree attempted assault and first-degree criminal sexual act. Another bench warrant was for obstruction […]
LOCKPORT, NY
2 On Your Side

Attica corrections officer who mocked Tops shooting victims retires

ATTICA, N.Y. — A state corrections officer who mocked the victims of the Tops Market mass shooting on social media has retired. Gregory Foster II had been awaiting a disciplinary hearing after he was placed on unpaid leave. The New York State Department of Corrections and Community Supervision confirmed Foster's retirement with a statement on Friday night.
ATTICA, NY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Shooting#Attempted Murder#Prison#Violent Crime#Buffalo Police
2 On Your Side

Buffalo Police release bodycam footage in Kente Bell case

BUFFALO, N.Y. — Buffalo Police have released bodycam footage of a police-involved shooting from March 29, 2022. Kente Bell, who is partially paralyzed from a previous shooting, was the subject of what began as a traffic stop for tinted windows and an expired registration near the foot of West Ferry. That eventually turned into a wild police chase lasting 20 minutes, and traversing several city neighborhoods, with Bell allegedly firing at police and police firing back.
BUFFALO, NY
nyspnews.com

Lockport man arrested for DWI

On July 6, 2022 at 10:46 pm, Troopers out of SP Lockport arrested Thomas J. Elberson Jr, 37 of Lockport, NY for Driving while Intoxicated and other vehicle and traffic infractions. On July 6, 2022, Troopers stopped Elberson on Rapids Road in the town of Lockport for traffic infractions. While...
LOCKPORT, NY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
WGRZ TV

Police investigating hit and run

Buffalo police are investigating a hit and run at Abbott road and Kenefick Ave in South Buffalo. Police say a cyclist was hit by a car and the driver took off.
BUFFALO, NY
WKBW 7 News Buffalo

Buffalo man sentenced for breaking into home and assaulting victim and her child

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — A Buffalo man has been sentenced for breaking into a home and assaulting the victim and her child. The Erie County District Attorney's Office announced that 43-year-old Netza Medina was sentenced Wednesday in State Supreme Court as a second felony offender to a determinate sentence of 20 years in prison followed by five years of post-release supervision.
BUFFALO, NY
2 On Your Side

2 On Your Side

Buffalo, NY
23K+
Followers
16K+
Post
8M+
Views
ABOUT

Western New York local news

 https://www.wgrz.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy