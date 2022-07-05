Massachusetts-based restaurant chain offering 1980s menu prices this month

Stock photo of a pizza pie. (Kiattisak Lamchan/Getty Images/EyeEm)

NORTHBORO, Mass. — A Massachusetts-based restaurant chain is throwing it back to the 1980s this month by slashing menu prices.

Bertucci’s Italian Restaurant, which is based in Northboro, is celebrating its 40th anniversary by giving customers some relief from inflationary pricing.

On July 6, 7, 13, and 14, the chain will make classic menu items available for purchase at rollback prices that have not been seen in decades.

The 1980s menu features 11-inch cheese pizzas for $5.25, rigatoni, broccoli and chicken for $6.95, and chocolate chip cannolis for $2.25, among many other selections.

Bertucci’s operates 26 locations across Massachusetts.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

