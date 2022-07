BUCKEYE, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) - A fire sparked inside a Chipotle restaurant in Buckeye left a man with burns to over 60 percent of his body. Buckeye firefighters responded to the report of a fire at the restaurant near Watson Road and Sundance Avenue just before 5 a.m. Thursday. There, they found a 23-year-old man outside the restaurant who had been badly burned. He was treated at the scene and then flown to the Maricopa Burn Center. His current condition is unknown.

BUCKEYE, AZ ・ 2 DAYS AGO