SALT LAKE CITY — According to NPR (National Public Radio), at least 309 mass shootings have happened so far this year in America. Dr. Hans Watson, psychiatrist, trauma expert and the founder of University Elite in Draper, Utah, joined Dave and Dujanovic to share his insight on why he says mental health disorders are not the cause of mass shootings. He added mass shooting are also not a gun issue, but rather polarization is to blame.

DRAPER, UT ・ 2 DAYS AGO