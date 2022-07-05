ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fort Worth, TX

Texas woman shot in face after flashing headlights at vehicle, police say

By Priscilla Aguirre
mySanAntonio.com
mySanAntonio.com
 4 days ago
Cover picture for the article

A Texas woman was shot in the face after flashing her high-beam headlights at another vehicle to indicate that the approaching driver should dim their lights on Monday, July 4, according to the Fort Worth Police Department. Police found the woman with a gunshot wound to the face...

www.mysanantonio.com

Comments / 10

smily
4d ago

when I'm driving i don't even look to my sides.i just look straight forward, specially driving at 4 in the morning ppl are crazy out there now days.

Reply
4
 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
AOL Corp

In Texas, you can be charged with murder without physically killing anyone. Here’s why.

In Texas, prosecutors can pursue capital murder charges and the death penalty against someone who didn’t physically kill anyone. The trial and conviction June 27 of Timothy Huff in was the latest example of how the Texas capital murder laws work. Huff will spend life in prison for the death of Fort Worth police officer Garrett Hull nearly four years ago.
The Independent

Two killed and four injured in shooting in Texas residential neighbourhood

Two people were killed in a shooting in a residential neighbourhood in the Dallas-Fort Worth area of Texas, police said.The shooting, which occurred in Haltom City on Saturday evening, also injured four people, including three police officers. The injuries were not life-threatening.Responding officers returned fire at the gunman, who died of a self-inflicted gunshot wound, according to Sgt Rick Alexander of the Haltom Police Department. The shooter was found with a military-style weapon and a handgun, Mr Alexander said.A woman victim was found dead inside a home, and a male victim was found outside on the driveway, police said.An elderly woman who called 911 to report the incident also suffered a non-life-threatening injury, police said.“The main focus is on how and why this happened,” Haltom Police detective Matt Spillane told the Associated Press.The Associated Press contributed reporting.
PUBLIC SAFETY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Texas State
City
Dallas, TX
Dallas, TX
Crime & Safety
City
Fort Worth, TX
Local
Texas Crime & Safety
Fort Worth, TX
Crime & Safety
Daily Mail

Woman, 29, is jailed for sitting 150 driving tests for other people... and she was only caught when staff became suspicious that she was impersonating applicants

A motorist has been jailed for sitting 150 driving tests for other people, it emerged yesterday. Inderjeet Kaur sat theory and practical exams across Britain, including in Swansea, Carmarthen, Birmingham and London, from 2018 to 2020. The 29-year-old was caught when staff at test centres became concerned she was impersonating...
PUBLIC SAFETY
Daily Mail

Amazon warehouse employee, 19, is arrested 'for plotting mass-shooting at the Texas depot where he worked': Teen 'idolized' Uvalde gunman that killed 19 children and had recently bought an AR-15

A 19-year-old Amazon employee has been arrested on suspicion he plotted a mass shooting at the depot where he worked, with an AR-15 rifle, authorities said. Rodolfo Valdivia Aceves was arrested on a charge of terroristic threats on June 27, according to San Antonio Police. Police responded to reports of...
SAN ANTONIO, TX
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Police#Headlights#Violent Crime#King S Oak Lane#Nbc
CBS DFW

16-year-old charged with manslaughter, shoots friend on live-stream

GARLAND, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) - A 16-year-old has been charged with manslaughter after shooting 18-year-old Princess Omobogie.At about 6:15 p.m. on July 5, Garland police responded to an apartment complex at the 1700 block of Apollo Road, where they located Omobogie suffering from a gunshot wound. The investigation revealed that the 16-year-old shot Omobogie while using a cell phone to live-stream her friend, who was displaying two handguns, police said. On Thursday, Omobogie died from her injuries. Police said the investigation is ongoing.
GARLAND, TX
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
CBS DFW

2 women found at Rowlett gas station with gunshot wounds

ROWLETT, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) - Two women were found shot at a gas station in Rowlett on July 4. At about 7:28 p.m., Rowlett police received a report of two injured women at Valero in the 1600 block of Dalrock Road. Hillary Plouck, 31, and Hayley Plouck, 24, were found at the gas station with gunshot wounds. Hayley told police that the two had been shot by her boyfriend, Keith Richmond, 34.Rowlett police located the suspect at an address in Garland. Garland police detained Richmond after a short foot pursuit, police said.The two were transported to a local hospital, where Hillary was pronounced dead. Hayley is being treated and is expected to survive. Richmond, who police said has a violent past, will be charged with murder and aggravated assault with a deadly weapon/family violence.
ROWLETT, TX
The Independent

Georgia family says road rage shooting was racially motivated

The family of a man shot multiple times at an intersection in Acworth, Georgia believe that the shooting was racially motivated. Jason Daxon, a 25-year-old Grammy nominated songwriter and Georgia resident was driving in his car on June 30 when, according to Cherokee County sheriff’s deputies, a man named Wade McEwan pulled up next to Mr Daxon’s car and fired at least 14 shots through his driver’s side window.
ACWORTH, GA
The Independent

Uvalde officer with AR-15 hesitated and missed chance to shoot gunman before he entered school, say police

A Uvalde police officer armed with an AR-15 rifle hesitated and missed a critical chance to shoot gunman Salvador Ramos before he entered a school, killing 21 innocent students and staff, according to a damning new report.Zavala county Chief Deputy Sheriff Ricardo Rios told the New York Times that two Uvalde police officers arrived on the scene of the shooting at Robb elementary school moments after Ramos crashed his car and opened fire outside the building.One of the officers was armed with a rifle but did not take a shot at the gunman because they feared hitting children playing...
UVALDE, TX
mySanAntonio.com

mySanAntonio.com

San Antonio, TX
8K+
Followers
2K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

MySanAntonio delivers the news that matters most to San Antonio, from mom-and-pop businesses to the global economy, from military homecomings to foreign affairs, and from neighborhood struggles to international disasters.

 https://www.mysanantonio.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy