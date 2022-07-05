ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Armed robbery suspect remains at large: Temple police

By O. Gloria Okorie
 4 days ago
Police are searching for a suspect in the wake of an armed robbery that occurred early Tuesday morning, Temple police said.

Around 9:20 a.m. in the 600 block of North Third Street, police say the suspect — displaying a firearm — entered a building. The suspect then stole cash and fled the scene, police said.

According to police, the male suspect, who is roughly 6-foot tall, is believed to be in his 30s to 40s. The suspect has no facial hair or visible tattoos, police said.

He was last seen wearing a camo-print baseball cap and backpack, a dark-colored shirt, blue jeans, and black shoes.

Police did not identify what place or type of business was robbed. The suspect's race also wasn't disclosed.

Anyone with information is urged to contact the Temple Police Department at (254) 298-5500. Anonymous reporting is also available at (254) 526-8477 to the Bell County Crime Stoppers.

