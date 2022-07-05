ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
10th annual Salute Our Soldiers fundraiser at Runnymede Farm breaks record

By Special to Seacoastonline
 4 days ago

PORTSMOUTH — Veterans Count Seacoast Chapter held its 10th annual Salute Our Soldiers event to benefit service members, veterans and their families on June 24, 2022 on the grounds of historic Runnymede Farm.

Attended by over 400 guests, including US Senator Maggie Hasson, former U.S. Senators Kelley Ayotte and Scott Brown, and Easterseals President and CEO Maureen Beauregard, the event also featured a strong veteran presence, including several generals: Major General Ken Clark, Major General Joe Simeone, and special guest of honor, General Joseph Dunford who remarked in his address to the audience, “What you’re doing here tonight is telling the young men and women of New Hampshire that service is honorable, service is recognized, service is appreciated… and that’s going to make a difference in the future.”

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0SoOfE_0gVNZTRl00

General Joseph Dunford served in the United States Marine Corps and later as the 19th Chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff, making him the top ranking Unites States officer and the principal military advisor to the President, Secretary of Defense, and the National Security Council.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2ULOW9_0gVNZTRl00

The Runnymede Formal broke previous event fundraising records, raising over $1.1 million to support New Hampshire service members, veterans and their families including generous contributions from many area sponsors including Diamond Sponsor Service Credit Union, Gold Sponsors Haigh-Farr and Lemay Family Goodworks, and Silver Sponsor Paul & Jessica McKeon Charitable Giving, as well as dozens of other community sponsors and supporters.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0f2Kqb_0gVNZTRl00

Veterans Count provides emergency assistance and services to service members, veterans and their families. Ninety cents of every dollar raised for Veterans Count goes directly to supporting New Hampshire’s military members and their families. Learn more at vetscount.org .

