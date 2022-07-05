ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Orlando, FL

Former Florida schoolteacher indicted on child porn charges, DOJ says

By Garfield Hylton, Orlando Sentinel
 4 days ago

A former Florida preschool teacher was charged with five counts of producing and possessing child pornography.

Officials indicted Trevor Alec Hruby, 24, of Gainesville on July 1, according to the Department of Justice . He allegedly produced the material between December 2020 and September 2021.

Authorities found child porn material in his possession with victims younger than 12 years old. In addition to the federal charges, he’s facing additional, related, state charges, the DOJ reported .

His trial begins on Aug. 3, 2022.

