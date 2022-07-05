ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
‘The Talk’ star Amanda Kloots honors husband Nick Cordero on two-year anniversary of his death

By Peter Sblendorio, New York Daily News
 4 days ago

“The Talk” co-host Amanda Kloots shared a sweet tribute to late husband Nick Cordero on the two-year anniversary of his death, saying she’s using the day to celebrate his life.

Cordero, a Tony-nominated Broadway actor, died at age 41 due to complications from COVID-19.

“There hasn’t been a day I haven’t missed him,” Kloots wrote in an Instagram post Tuesday. “Nick was a presence. His smile and laugh lit up a room. He loved everyone and was a great friend to anyone that knew him.”

The post included a series of photos and videos of Cordero, who welcomed son Elvis with Kloots in 2019.

Kloots said in the caption that Cordero appeared in one of her friends’ dreams on the one-year anniversary of his death.

“When she asked him why he was there he said, ‘What do you mean? Today is my birthday. It’s the one day I get to come back and celebrate with everyone I love.’ Hearing this completely changed my mood,” Kloots wrote Tuesday. “He’s celebrating today? He’s happy?”

Kloots, 40, said she took the story as a clear message from Cordero.

“I quickly reframed this day,” she wrote. “July 5th is Nicks ‘new birth’ day instead of his death day. This idea brought a positive light to a otherwise dark day. I decided then that I will celebrate with him today and always on July 5th.”

Cordero earned his Tony nomination for the musical “Bullets Over Broadway,” and also appeared in the shows “Rock of Ages,” “Waitress” and “A Bronx Tale.” Kloots joined “The Talk” as a panelist last year.

