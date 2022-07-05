See A Fantastic ‘Queer Eye’ Parody Show At Second City

Photo via: @thesecondcity

The fab five have arrived in Chicago– with a twist! Second City, a legendary local comedy club in the city, hosts shows Thursday through Sunday at the Up Comedy Club. The hysterical parody show features fan-favorite Second City cast members performing as the beloved TV personalities, Antoni Porowski (Food and Wine), Bobby Berk (Design), Jonathan Van Ness (Grooming), Karamo Brown (Culture and Lifestyle), and Tan France (Fashion Expert). Tina Arfaee stars as Tan, Eddie Ledford as Bobby, Dominic Rescigno as Antoni, Evan Starkweather as Jonathan, and Evan Tyrone Martin as Karamo.

The musical parody centers around the Fab Five coming together to help Average Joe manifest their full potential, in a similar manner to the much-lauded Netflix show.

Queer Eye is on its 6th season and has become a certified hit over the years, helping everyday people find their new sense of self. The musical parody takes an extra humorous twist, showing the over-the-top characters as their most laugh-out-loud selves. In the parody show, Antoni is oft lauded for his bone structure, while JVN quips endearing encouragements, Karamo seeks to help in whatever way, Tan lovingly reassess wardrobe, and Bobby has a full on meltdown.

With aggressive self-love, perfectly timed comedy, and incredible musical numbers, Queer Eye: The Musical Parody takes its audience through an “episode” of the show with an extra snarky, and beautiful twist. Written by Evan Mills and Heidi Joosten, Queer Eye: The Musical Parody also features lots of avocados, weird puppets galore and plenty of hilarious moments.

The venue offers a full food and drink menu, and plenty to rave about with spacious seating arrangements, kind staff and a can’t-miss show.

Tickets are available Thursday-Saturday for an 8 PM showing, and Sunday for a 7 PM showing. Premium tickets go for $79, while General admission is $59. A value deal is also available for $39. Grab tickets here!

Address: Up Comedy Club, 230 W North Ave. Chicago IL, 60614