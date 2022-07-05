ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Los Angeles, CA

Travis Was Just Seen For the 1st Time Since He Was Hospitalized With a ‘Life-Threatening’ Illness—Here’s How He Is Now

By Lea Veloso
StyleCaster
StyleCaster
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0nkeF3_0gVNYaiB00

Click here to read the full article.

Doing just fine. Travis Barker is out of the hospital and out with his family. The Blink-182 drummer celebrated the 4th of July with his wife Kourtney Kardashian and stepkids on a sunny California beach day.

Travis was released from the hospital on July 4, 2022, and he wasted no time to spend time with his family. He posted a picture of his orange Chevy pickup truck and a photo of the beach on his Instagram stories. (See more photos here .) Kourtney did the same thing on her while also sharing a video of her and her kids enjoying the ride. Before the trip, Travis posted a picture of an orange bouquet his mother-in-law Kris Jenner gave him.

Travis was hospitalized on June 28, 2022. He was rushed to Cedar Sinai Medical Center in Los Angeles after seeking care at West Hills Hospital. On July 2, 2022, Travis posted an update on his Instagram stories about why he was hospitalized . “I went in for an endoscopy Monday feeling great. But, after dinner, I developed excruciating pain and have been hospitalized ever since,” he wrote. “During the endoscopy, I had a very small polyp removed right in a very sensitive area, usually handled by specialists, which unfortunately damaged a critical pancreatic drainage tube. This resulted in severe, life-threatening pancreatitis. I am so very, very grateful that with intensive treatment I am currently much better.”

Kourtney also posted her own updates on her Instagram story on the same day. “Oh what a scary and emotional week it has been. Our health is everything and sometimes we take for granted how quickly it can change. Travis and I went in for a routine endoscopy together and he ended up with severe, life-threatening pancreatitis.” She continued, “I am so grateful to God for healing my husband, for all of your prayers for him and for us, for the overwhelming outpouring of love and support. I am so touched and appreciative. I am so so thankful to our specialists, doctors and nurses at Cedars Sinai for taking such wonderful care of my husband and me during the stay.”

Travis’ daughter Alabama posted a TikTok of her holding her father’s hand in the stretcher with a caption writing, “Please say a prayer.” The TikTok was deleted shortly afterwards. She also posted an Instagram story with text sharing similar sentiments, “Please send your prayers 🥺.” Travis’ ex-wife Shanna Moakler also sent well wishes to her ex. She told Us Weekly in a statement on June 30, 2022, “Thank you to everyone who has reached out with concern to my ex and father of my children. I know he is in great hands and surrounded by loving support, the best medical teams available and his beautiful wife Kourtney.” She continued, “Travis has beat the odds numerous times and I know with his support system he will do it again. I will always be here for him and my children. Godspeed.”

The Kardashians is available to stream on Hulu . Here’s how to watch it for free.



Watch ‘The Kardashians’ $6.99+


Buy Now

Kris Jenner…And All Things Kardashians by Kris Jenner

For more about the Kardashians, check out Kris Jenner’s 2011 memoir, Kris Jenner…And All Things Kardashians , in which the momager tells her never-before-told story about how she led her six children—Kourtney, Kim, Khloé, Rob, Kendall and Kylie—to international stardom and built their multi-million dollar empire. You may think you know the Kardashians, but as Kris explains in her book, what’s in the media and in Keeping Up With the Kardashians is only the tip of the iceberg. In Kris Jenner…And All Things Kardashians , Kris reveals how she balanced six children (not to mention four stepchildren and numerous grandchildren) while building a business for her family. The book also dives into Kris’ relationship with Nicole Brown Simpson before and after her husband, O.J. Simpson, was accused of her murder. Kris Jenner…And All Things Kardashians is a must-read for any Kardashian fan.

Our mission at STYLECASTER is to bring style to the people, and we only feature products we think you’ll love as much as we do. Please note that if you purchase something by clicking on a link within this story, we may receive a small commission of the sale.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3ZEJ1g_0gVNYaiB00

More from StyleCaster
Best of StyleCaster

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
StyleCaster

Khloé Is Officially Dating Despite Claiming She’s Not Seeing a ‘Soul’—Here’s Her New Boyfriend

Click here to read the full article. A quick update? Khloé Kardashian’s dating rumors are circulating after she denied that she’s seeing anyone. People reported that The Kardashians star may be seeing someone new after someone close to her introduced them. According to a People report on June 20, 2022, Khloé is seeing a private equity investor that she met through her sister Kim. A source close to the Keeping Up With The Kardashians star said that the two met at a dinner and instantly hit it off. Khloé is reportedly “feeling good” about the relationship though it’s in its “early stages.” On...
CELEBRITIES
StyleCaster

Kanye Just Revealed He Wanted to Be Declared ‘Legally Dead’ After His Messy Divorce From Kim

Click here to read the full article. And…he’s gone? Kanye West’s BET Awards appearance was one for the history books. The DONDA rapper took to the 2022 BET Awards stage to present his friend Diddy with the Lifetime Achievement Award, and also took the time to clarify his place in society today. Ye made a surprise appearance during the show and revealed that he wanted to stay away from the spotlight after his divorce from Kim on June 26, 2022. “You know I took a little hiatus,” he said. “I said, ‘I want to just, like, declare myself legally dead for...
RELATIONSHIPS
StyleCaster

Travis’ Ex-Wife Just Revealed What She Really Makes of Kourtney’s ‘Support’ Amid His Hospitalization

Click here to read the full article. All the best. Shanna Moakler reacted to Travis Barker’s hospitalization with only good vibes. The Blink-182 drummer was hospitalized on June 29, 2022, and his ex-wife wished him well in his recovery. Travis was hospitalized at Cedar Sinai Medical Center in Los Angeles after experiencing severe stomach pain. He and his wife Kourtney Kardashian first went to West Hills Hospital and was sent to Cedar Sinai in an ambulance. He was diagnosed with pancreatitis which was caused by a recent colonoscopy. Shanna told Us Weekly on June 30, 2022, “Thank you to everyone who...
LOS ANGELES, CA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
California State
Los Angeles, CA
Entertainment
City
Los Angeles, CA
Local
California Entertainment
State
Alabama State
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Travis Barker
Person
Kris Jenner
Person
Nicole Brown Simpson
Person
Shanna Moakler
Person
Kourtney Kardashian
TMZ.com

Corey Gamble Grabs Handful of Kris Jenner While Partying in Capri

What? That's totally what Kris Jenner's bf Corey Gamble could've been whispering while getting super cozy with her during a party in Capri!. The Kardashians matriarch and her man are kicking it off the Italian island and, of course, they're doing it big ... on Tommy Hilfiger's yacht. Kris greeted the designer with big fat air kisses when they arrived.
CELEBRITIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Wedding#Hospitalization#Chevy
The Independent

Kim Kardashian says she widened crotch area of SKIMS for Khloe

Kim Kardashian has revealed the design team at SKIMS, her shapewear brand, will be widening the crotch area for its bodysuit.Taking to Instagram, the 41-year-old reality TV star said the change was happening after her sister, Khloe Kardashian, had been vocal about the bodysuits not covering her entire vagina.“@khloekardashian it’s your lucky day,” Kim wrote on a video posted to her Instagram Stories.“I’m in a @skims design meeting and we’re going to wide the shapewear bodysuit vagina area just for you.”Kim included the hashtag #TheKhloeKut in the post. In a voiceover, Kim added: “Khloe, you would be so proud....
CELEBRITIES
HollywoodLife

Tori Spelling’s Lookalike Daughter Stella, 14, Is So Grown Up In 8th Grade Graduation Photo

Tori Spelling made a touching tribute to her 14-year-old daughter, Stella, in a lengthy, sweet Instagram post on Thursday. “Stella McDermott GRADUATES!!” she ecstatically wrote in the caption of her daughter posing in her bright blue graduation gown and holding a bouquet of flowers. “My girl graduated from middle school today. Bittersweet. So proud of how hard she fought to graduate amongst bullying, COVID, adversity, migraines, severe anxiety, and sadly teachers and counselors who didn’t believe she could do it all in time to graduate…she proved them all wrong!”
CELEBRITIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Instagram
NewsBreak
Celebrities
E! News

Kourtney Kardashian's Son Reign Disick Channels Travis Barker With New Look

Watch: Kourtney Kardashian Marries Travis Barker in LAVISH Italian Ceremony. On June 12, Kourtney Kardashian shared on Instagram three photos of her youngest son Reign Disick, 7, sporting a freshly shaved mohawk. His look brings to mind the hairstyle the reality star's new husband Travis Barker famously sported in the early '00s as the drummer rose to fame with the rock band Blink-182.
CELEBRITIES
E! News

Watch Khloe Kardashian Reveal Who Her "Crush" Is in Cheeky Video

Watch: Khloe Kardashian Reveals How to Flirt With Her on Hot Ones. It's True, Khloe Kardashian just revealed who she's crushing on. The 38-year-old Good American founder took to TikTok on July 5 to share some insight into her love life in a 10-second video. In the short and sweet clip, the reality TV personality looked fabulous in a bright Barbie-pink latex outfit that she styled with tousled hair and glam makeup. Using the viral "Do you have a crush?" audio, Khloe then revealed the person who has been stealing her heart.
BEAUTY & FASHION
StyleCaster

StyleCaster

57K+
Followers
4K+
Post
32M+
Views
ABOUT

STYLECASTER’s mantra is ‘style to the people’— and our mission is to be an accessible, inclusive, ahead-of-the-trend destination for the millennial woman who wants to live with style and substance. Our fashion, beauty and entertainment coverage is informative, inspiring and visually immersive; aspirational yet attainable. From hair styling hacks and pro skincare tips to shoppable street-style galleries and in-depth profiles on celebrities and influencers, STYLECASTER stories are smart, sophisticated and urbane — just like the women we serve.

 https://stylecaster.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy