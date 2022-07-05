ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Montgomery County, IA

Montgomery County board places wind turbine moratorium

By Mike Peterson
kmaland.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the article(Red Oak) -- Montgomery County officials are putting future wind turbine projects on hold--at least for now. By unanimous vote Tuesday morning, the county's board of supervisors approved a one-year moratorium on wind energy projects--with the caveat that it could be extended or suspended at any time upon board approval. Board...

www.kmaland.com

Comments / 0

