Pope prays for victims in US July 4 parade shooting

 4 days ago

ROME — (AP) — Pope Francis called Tuesday for a rejection of violence and respect for life as he mourned the dead from the “senseless shooting” during an Independence Day parade in suburban Chicago.

In a telegram of condolence to Chicago’s archbishop, Francis said he was praying for the six people killed Monday and for “healing and consolation to the injured and bereaved.”

Quoting the Bible, he called for for everyone to "reject violence in all its forms and respect life in all its stages.”

The telegram to Cardinal Blase Cupich was signed by Francis’ secretary of state, Cardinal Pietro Parolin.

A shooter firing from a rooftop in Chicago’s Highland Park suburb sprayed the parade crowd with bullets, killing six people and injuring 30. Police detained a suspect but have not cited a motive.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

Comments / 0

 

