Brand of ice cream linked to deadly listeria outbreak, CDC says

By Katherine Rodriguez
NJ.com
NJ.com
 4 days ago
A recent listeria outbreak is linked to Big Olaf Ice Cream, an ice cream brand based out of Sarasota, Fla., according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC). One person has died from the outbreak while 22 people were hospitalized. The outbreak has spanned 10 states. The...

Buford Mckeehan
2d ago

all these recalls some food all the good building and burning down get houses foods and chickens. oh this has happened since Joe biden's took over office and I know he don't have nothing to do with it but it's funny all this happens and trying to kill more people since he took over

NJ.com is New Jersey's largest website for local news, sports, entertainment, jobs, autos, real estate and information, affiliated with 12 New Jersey newspapers.

