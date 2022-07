SHELDON—A call from a college classmate more than three decades ago was one of the best calls David Dykstra said he has ever taken in his life. Dykstra was working in a Sears factory in Sioux City, fresh off receiving his criminal justice degree from Western Iowa Tech Community College in Sioux City. He was not planning to be at Sears long since he wanted to put his degree to use.

