LCM (50m) In the finals of the girls’ 200 breaststroke at the 2022 European Junior Championships, Eneli Jefimova broke the Estonian record in a time of 2:26.85 to take gold. She beat out defending champion Justine Delmas by just 0.01 of a second, and takes 0.03 seconds off her old record time of 2:26.88 that was set in April 2021 at the Stockholm Open. This swim was an improvement on Jefimova’s finish last year at this meet, where she finished second to Delmas in a time of 2:28.01.

