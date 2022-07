On Wednesday, Canadian swimmer Mary-Sophie Harvey shared via Instagram that she was drugged on the last night of the FINA World Championships, which took place in Budapest, Hungary from June 18 to 25, 2022. She also posted photos of bruises that she said she received while she was unconscious, although she said that she had other bruises that she didn’t feel comfortable sharing.

