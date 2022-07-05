South Florida man's hand blown off during fireworks mishap

Photo : Getty Images

Lauderdale Lakes, FL - A South Florida man was rushed to the hospital on Saturday after blowing off one of his hands during a firework mishap.

Broward Sheriff’s Office deputies and Broward Sheriff Fire Rescue units responded to a 911 call from the parking lot of a gas station along the 4400 block of North State Road 7 around 1 a.m. Saturday.

When they arrived, first responders found a victim who had blown off his hand while lighting fireworks.

A witness says the accident happened suddenly, telling 7News "it wasn’t even like five minutes, ’cause as soon as he lights it, it exploded."

The victim traveled to a nearby hospital in a private vehicle while Broward Sheriff Fire Rescue crews transported the man’s hand to the hospital.

The man and his hand were transported to Broward Health Medical Center in Fort Lauderdale for medical treatment.

According to 7News, surgeons were unable to reattach the hand.

Deputies say they're investigating went wrong when the victim lit the fireworks.