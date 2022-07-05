ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
BlueCross BlueShield SC Names New CEO

By Matthew Causey
The BlueCross BlueShield of SC has named their new President and CEO.

In a press release Tuesday, the health insurance carrier announced that Michael J Mizeur has now been named as the organization's new President and CEO effective last Friday, July 1st.

"Our leadership team and our employees are one of the best groups of management and staff of any Blue Plan in the country," Mizeur said in a press release.

BlueCross says this served as the culmination of a leadership succession plan that began in early 2021.

Mizeur began working with BlueCross in 1998, moving through various leadership roles. For the past 10 years, he has served as the chief financial officer.

He was then moved to the COO position last year as part of the organization's succession plan in preparation for his shift into the President and CEO position this year.

"I appreciate [the leadership team's] support over the years," Mizeur said in a press release. "As well as the confidence the board of directors has in me to lead one of South Carolina's oldest and largest companies."

In the press release, BlueCross also announced that David S Pankau was named chairman of the board effective April 21st earlier this year.

Pankau, who has been with BlueCross for nearly 30 years, was the previous CEO of the company since 2010 who Mizeur is succeeding.

"With this transition I am honored to continue my involvment with the leadership of our organization seving as chairman of the board," Pankau said in the same press release. "Mike Mizeur has done a terrific job leading the organization in many capacities. I am confident he will continue to ensure the future growth and success of the company."

