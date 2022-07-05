ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Congress & Courts

Congressman Jeff Duncan talks energy issues

By Rob Jones, Lee Rogers
106.3 WORD
106.3 WORD
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1TxNFz_0gVNV2W700

Third District Congressman Jeff Duncan was a guest caller on the Tara Show Tuesday. He explained how Democrat supported environmental policies are largely to blame for inflated energy costs and have an impact on South Carolina.

Duncan serves on the House Energy and Commerce Committee, the Energy Sub-committee and Co-chairs the House Energy Action Team which promotes the development of all sources of domestic energy. The full interview is below.

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
South Carolina State
Newsweek

Trump Lawyer Says He Will Be Reinstated as President if GOP Win Midterms

Christina Bobb, an attorney who has supported Donald Trump's legal challenge to overturn the 2020 election, has suggested a scenario in which the former president could be reinstated after the midterm elections in November. Bobb told the conservative news outlet the Right Side Broadcasting Network (RSBN) what she thought could...
POTUS
The Independent

Jan 6 hearings – live: Pat Cipollone testimony did not contradict other witnesses, says committee member

The January 6 select committee finally met with former White House counsel Pat Cipollone, who arrived for a closed-door interview on Friday after months of outreach. Mr Cipollone’s name has featured prominently in recent public hearings, where other witnesses discussed his role in trying to prevent Donald Trump from deploying the Justice Department to illegally overturn the 2020 election.
U.S. POLITICS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Politics Federal#Politics Congress#Democrat
106.3 WORD

State House committee to discuss further abortion bans this week

A 14-member State House ad hoc committee is set to discuss further state-wide abortion bans this week. The committee, consisting of eight Republican and four Democrat state house members, will be discussing more stringent potential abortion legislation to propose in a future special session. The meeting will begin at noon...
POLITICS
106.3 WORD

Will you be making public comment to the State House on new abortion laws?

Later this week, public comment in South Carolina will open on abortion legislation. The South Carolina State House will start taking public comment on new abortion legislation. The State Senate will review the public comments , as they prepare to meet in response to the overturning of Roe vs Wade. So that brings me to the question, will you be submitting your comments on the subject to the State House?
POLITICS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Congress & Courts
NewsBreak
Economy
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
U.S. Politics
NewsBreak
Industry
NewsBreak
Energy Industry
NewsBreak
Democratic Party
106.3 WORD

106.3 WORD

Greenville, SC
6K+
Followers
1K+
Post
990K+
Views
ABOUT

All news, and all that matters to you in the Greenville region, plus 24-hour traffic updates, weather & sports stories.

 https://www.audacy.com/1063word

Comments / 0

Community Policy