The Milwaukee Bucks Signed Joe Ingles

On Thursday, Chris Haynes of Yahoo! reported that the Milwaukee Bucks have signed Joe Ingles. The veteran guard has spent the last eight years playing for the Utah Jazz.

The 34-year-old has spent the last eight seasons with the Utah Jazz, and been a very productive player (career averages of 8.6 points, 3.2 rebounds and 3.8 assists).

He is also a knockdown shooter, who has a career average of 40.8% shooting from the three-point line.

During the year, he had a season-ending injury and ended up getting traded to the Portland Trail Blazers (but he did not play in a game with them).

For a Bucks team that has Giannis Antetokounmpo, they need to load the roster up with shooters, and Ingles is the perfect pickup.

